City Council Approves Higher Parking Tickets And Fees For Illegal Parking; Add 51 Paid Spots In North Chattanooga

The City Council on Tuesday on first reading approved allowing CARTA to charge more for parking tickets and illegal parking as well as allowing the transit agency to set up new paid parking along Cherokee Boulevard, Spears Avenue and Velma Street in North Chattanooga.

Parking tickets will go up from $11 to $20 in Chattanooga. The cost will be $16 if the ticket is paid within 48 hours.

The fine for parking in an illegal spot goes from $36 to $45 or as much as $50 in some cases.

The paid parking boundary will stretch to 27 paid spaces along Cherokee Boulevard amd 24 on Spears and Velma.

Under the setup here, CARTA oversees parking and gets to keep full parking revenues.



The council also approved CARTA Executive Director Charles Frazier's request that the minimum number of CARTA board members go from 10 to seven.

Also, terms for future board members will be three years instead of five and board members be limited to two three-year terms. In the past, some CARTA board members have served for decades.

Parking Tickets

If any vehicle shall remain parked in any designated public parking space beyond the

parking time limit set for such parking space, then such vehicle shall be considered as parking overtime and beyond the period of legal parking time, and such parking shall be deemed a violation of this chapter. Any person violating this section shall pay a civil penalty in an amount determined by the timing of the payment. If payment is remitted within forty-eight (48) hours, the civil penalty shall be Sixteen and No/100 Dollars ($16.00) (including the tax required under T.C.A. § 16-18-305(b), which may be remitted to the Parking Authority by mail in an envelope furnished by the Parking Authority and placed on the vehicle, or such civil penalty may be remitted to the Parking Authority at its office or permitted via electronic payment. If not paid within such forty-eight (48) hour period, but before ten (10) days, the civil penalty shall increase to Twenty and No/100 Dollars ($20.00). If not paid within ten (10) days, but paid before the expiration of thirty (30) days, the civil penalty shall be an additional Thirty and 50/100 Dollars ($30.50). If not paid within thirty (30) days, the civil penalty shall be a total of Fifty and No/100 Dollars ($50.00), together with lawful collection costs and applicable taxes and fees. Nothing herein shall preclude citing the violator to City Court or filing a complaint against the violator in any court of appropriate jurisdiction.

Illegal Parking

(1) Any person parking in violation of a no parking sign or in a designated loading zone shall pay a civil penalty of Forty-Five and No/100 Dollars ($45.00).



(2) Any person parking in violation of any of the following shall pay a civil penalty of Fifty and No/100 Dollars ($50.00):

A. Designated bus zone;

B. A designated fire lane;

C. Within fifteen (15’) feet of a fire hydrant;

D. Blocking an alley;

E. A no parking zone during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and

F. In a parking space clearly identified by an official sign as a

disabled person parking space.

(3) Any person who parks in violation of a thirty (30) minute restricted zone between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. shall pay a civil penalty of twenty dollars ($20.00).

(4) Unless otherwise specified, any person who parks in violation of any other provision of this Division 1 of Article X shall pay a civil penalty of Forty-Five and No/100 Dollars ($45.00). This provision shall not be construed to include Parking Meters, which are governed by Divisions 2, 3, and 4 of Article X.

More Paid Parking In North Chattanooga

That Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Section 24- 505(a), be and is hereby amended by adding the following:

Sec. 24-505. Schedule V – Parking Meter Zones and Parking Area Maps.

Cherokee Boulevard, from Spears Avenue to W. Manning Street.

Spears Avenue, from Cherokee Boulevard to W. Kent Street.

Velma Street, from Cherokee Boulevard to W. Kent Street.

CARTA Board

(a) The authority created by this chapter shall consist of members and such subordinate

officers and employees as may be selected by the authority as hereinafter provided.



(b) The board of the authority shall consist of: one (1) member appointed by each

governmental entity that participates in such authority, other than the City of Chattanooga, plus additional members appointed by the City equal to no less than seven (7) total. Each member's term shall be for a period of three (3) years, or until the member’s successor is duly appointed and qualified. Members may serve up to two (2) consecutive terms, but may be reappointed after a minimum three (3) year break.



(c) In case of the death, disability, removal or resignation of any member, or for any reason a member's position becomes vacant, such position shall be filled for the remainder of the member’s term by appointment of the body which appointed that member.



(d) Each appointment of a member to the board of the authority by the City shall be made by the Mayor as Chief Executive Officer of the City, with subsequent confirmation of such appointment to be given by the City Council.