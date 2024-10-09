U.S. Marshal Shoots And Kills Driver Of Vehicle Dragging Him

A U.S. marshal who was being dragged by a car shot and killed the driver in Chattanooga on Tuesday afternoon, the TBI said.

The agency said, "At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Hamilton County.

"Preliminary information indicates members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force were attempting to locate a wanted individual at an apartment complex on N. Germantown Road in Chattanooga.

"While interviewing residents in the complex, there was a confrontation with two males who were trying to leave in a vehicle. Early reports from the scene indicate marshals attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving, but the driver, Samuel Story, 44, backed up his vehicle. A marshal was caught between the door of the vehicle, and was being dragged.

"The marshal discharged his service weapon, striking Story. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The marshal was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



"At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit."