Latest Headlines

U.S. Marshal Shoots And Kills Driver Of Vehicle Dragging Him

  • Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Samuel Story
Samuel Story

A U.S. marshal who was being dragged by a car shot and killed the driver in Chattanooga on Tuesday afternoon, the TBI said.

The agency said, "At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Hamilton County.

"Preliminary information indicates members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force were attempting to locate a wanted individual at an apartment complex on N. Germantown Road in Chattanooga.

"While interviewing residents in the complex, there was a confrontation with two males who were trying to leave in a vehicle.  Early reports from the scene indicate marshals attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving, but the driver, Samuel Story, 44, backed up his vehicle. A marshal was caught between the door of the vehicle, and was being dragged.

"The marshal discharged his service weapon, striking Story. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The marshal was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing.  TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit."

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
  • Sports
  • 10/9/2024
Consultant Paints Dim View Of Using McDonald Farm As Industrial Site
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2024
U.S. Marshal Shoots And Kills Driver Of Vehicle Dragging Him
U.S. Marshal Shoots And Kills Driver Of Vehicle Dragging Him
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2024
County Plans Safety Audit For Snow Hill, Hunter Roads
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2024
W Road To Be Closed On Monday For 3 Weeks For Slope Stabilization
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2024
Investigation Details Numerous Issues Within Rhea County Sheriff’s Department
Investigation Details Numerous Issues Within Rhea County Sheriff’s Department
  • Breaking News
  • 10/9/2024
Breaking News
Consultant Paints Dim View Of Using McDonald Farm As Industrial Site
  • 10/9/2024

A consultant on Wednesday painted a dim view of the viability of the county-owned McDonald Farm at Sale Creek as an industrial site. Instead, Randall Gross said the pastoral site might work ... more

W Road To Be Closed On Monday For 3 Weeks For Slope Stabilization
  • 10/9/2024

the W Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, and is slated to reopen Monday, Nov. 4, weather permitting. The closure is for slope stabilization following a rockslide in May. ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Dealing With Sign Issues; Income From Incline Still Subpar
  • 10/9/2024

Signs in Lookout Mountain, Tn., were discussed at length at the October commission meeting. The issue has become especially relevant now because of the number of campaign signs that have started ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/9/2024
City Council Approves Higher Parking Tickets And Fees For Illegal Parking; Add 51 Paid Spots In North Chattanooga
  • 10/8/2024
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
DA Wamp Has Good News About Crime Stats - Except For Auto Theft
  • 10/8/2024
Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Steve Wilson Named Chattanooga's New Deputy Chief Operating Officer
  • 10/8/2024
Land Swap To Allow Cumberland Trail To Be Extended Through Northern Hamilton County
  • 10/8/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU? - And Response
  • 10/8/2024
Call Her What?
  • 10/8/2024
Doug Daugherty: It’s A Dog Day
  • 10/8/2024
Sports
Football Mocs Perpare For Trip To Furman Saturday
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Earns 3-0 Shutout Over Alabama A&M
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
Randy Smith: Who'da Thunk It?
  • 10/8/2024
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
Wick, Potter Capture Chattanooga TPC Titles
  • 10/6/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
  • 10/8/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
  • 10/9/2024
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
  • 10/7/2024
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
  • 10/9/2024
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
Boo In The Zoo Starts Oct. 11
  • 10/7/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts Oct. 11, 12 & 13
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Zombie Prom Oct. 18-27
  • 10/7/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
  • 10/8/2024
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 10/9/2024
VIDEO: Doc Cullis Ends His 74-Year Bluegrass Career At 3 Sisters Festival
  • 10/6/2024
Opinion
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
The Challenges Of Supporting Immigrant Students
  • 10/8/2024
What Is The Goal Of The ACLU? - And Response
  • 10/8/2024
Dining
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/7/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Acquires Georgia Build-For-Rent Community Near Chattanooga For DST Offering
  • 10/8/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
Cleveland State To Host Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton Feb. 20, 2025
  • 10/8/2024
“Choice In Education: Today's Policy, Tomorrow's Future” Event Set For Oct. 24 At UTC
“Choice In Education: Today's Policy, Tomorrow's Future” Event Set For Oct. 24 At UTC
  • 10/8/2024
Renowned Surgeon Speaks At Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series At Southern Adventist University
Renowned Surgeon Speaks At Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series At Southern Adventist University
  • 10/8/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Celebrates Inaugural Farm To Table(aux) Event, Pop! Goes The Warhol
Erlanger Foundation Celebrates Inaugural Farm To Table(aux) Event, Pop! Goes The Warhol
  • 10/9/2024
County Health Department To Participate In Statewide “Fight Flu TN” Initiative Oct. 15
  • 10/8/2024
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
Local Skilled Nursing Facility Takes 2 Patients On An “Evening To Remember”
  • 10/8/2024
Memories
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Walker County's 1st Signature Park "Adventure Acres" Prepares For Spring 2025 Opening
Walker County's 1st Signature Park "Adventure Acres" Prepares For Spring 2025 Opening
  • 10/9/2024
Steve Roberts Named Dalton's Parks And Recreation Director
  • 10/9/2024
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
Section Of Douglas Reservoir Closed For Debris Containment
  • 10/7/2024
Travel
American Farrier’s Association 53rd Annual Convention And 2024 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition Returns To Scenic City
  • 10/8/2024
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Church
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
Stanley United Methodist Church Hosts 2024 Homecoming Weekend
  • 10/8/2024
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 26
  • 10/8/2024
"Who Is This God You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/9/2024
Obituaries
Stephen Maurice Nicely
Stephen Maurice Nicely
  • 10/9/2024
Cecelia Ann Dunn
Cecelia Ann Dunn
  • 10/9/2024
Eddie Ankar
Eddie Ankar
  • 10/9/2024