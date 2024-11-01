Latest Headlines

Lookouts Partner With 5 Local Financial Institutions To Finance Its Contribution To New Stadium

  • Friday, November 1, 2024

The Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday made good on their promise to help finance the multi-use stadium in the South Broad District by closing on their $17,000,000 loan with a consortium of local financial institutions . The proceeds of this private loan will be used by the City-County Sports Authority to construct the publicly owned stadium. The project is now fully funded as this private loan was intentionally scheduled for the same day that the municipal bonds for this project closed.

Although the Lookouts are helping to build the multi-use stadium, the facility will be a public asset that is jointly owned by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Furthermore, the Lookouts are contributing $3,000,000 in non-reimbursable cash for construction, will pay a rent of over $1+ million per year for 30 years, pay all operating and maintenance costs (over $1.5 million per year) for 30 years, and pay all cost overruns over $115 million to construct the stadium.

FirstBank led the syndicate of local financial institutions on this loan, which includes Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, SmartBank, Citizens Tri-County Bank and WesBanco Bank.

“Working with local partners is always a priority for the Chattanooga Lookouts," said Lookouts Managing Owner Jason Freier. "We are thankful to these local financial institutions for their hard work and true commitment to investing in the local economy. This is a complex loan, and it took a great deal of determination to complete. Like many in Chattanooga, these financial institutions believed in this project and wanted to do what they could to make it happen. Now it's time to build something remarkable that will revitalize the South Broad District and benefit the entire region.”

“As the official bank of the Chattanooga Lookouts for many years, FirstBank is very excited to be the lead bank, for a group of Chattanooga banks, who are providing $17,000,000 to help facilitate the new ballpark, said Jim McKenzie, market president for FirstBank. “In a broader sense, we are also excited that this project is the catalyst for transforming the dilapidated foundry buildings in the area and the South Broad District at large into what will be a vibrant area for all Chattanoogans to work, live and play. Much like the Tennessee Aquarium did for the Riverfront area of Downtown Chattanooga 32 years ago, this baseball stadium will radically transform a tired, old, visually unappealing site into a fresh, vibrant and visually appealing area. This transformative project and redevelopment will certainly enhance Chattanooga’s reputation as the Scenic City of the South, and again we are delighted to be involved with a project of this magnitude which will positively impact generations to come!”

"SmartBank is proud to play a key role in financing the new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts,” said Craig Miller, SmartBank market president, Chattanooga. “This project represents a major investment in our community, and we’re excited to support something that will drive both economic growth and local pride."

“As a locally owned financial cooperative, TVFCU has been serving our members and this community since 1936,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO, TVFCU.  “Being part of the financing for the new Chattanooga Lookouts stadium project is more than just financial support; we see it as another opportunity to invest in the community. Together, we’re helping building a brighter future for all.”  

“In addition to the city’s rich history, baseball and the ‘The Chattanooga Lookouts’ have been an essential part of Chattanooga’s culture since 1885 and continues to be a remarkable time-honored tradition,” said John V. Barker, president and CEO, Citizens Tri-County Bank.  “We here at Citizens Tri-County Bank are greatly honored to be a part of this incredible organization’s continued growth and success.”

“WesBanco is proud to stand alongside the Chattanooga Lookouts, community partners and fellow local financial institutions in supporting this transformative stadium project, which is sure to be a community destination that generations will enjoy,” said Adam Thomas, Chattanooga city president, WesBanco. “This collaboration not only supports our local economy but promises to bring renewed vibrancy to the South Broad District and beyond, reflecting our commitment to making every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive.”

"With last week's bond sale and now this loan complete, the stadium project is on track for success,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.  “All of the community partners who have joined in this effort, including the Lookouts and the local financial institutions they worked with on this loan, will have played a proud part in Chattanooga's history when this is complete. The stadium is the linchpin of a development that will transform an entire section of downtown, adding badly-needed new housing and economic opportunity." 

“The South Broad project is an example of how the public and private sectors can – and must – come together to create economic opportunities in areas that have been historically overlooked,” said Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Wood. “The Chamber believes in this exciting project because it will unlock economic activity, attract new businesses, and represents the next chapter in Chattanooga’s continued renaissance.”

Information about the financing of the stadium is available at https://www.southbroad.info/the-deal. Follow along with the stadium's construction via a live camera at https://www.southbroad.info/live-camera

Latest Headlines
Man, 25, Shot And Killed In Walker County
  • Breaking News
  • 11/1/2024
Lookouts Partner With 5 Local Financial Institutions To Finance Its Contribution To New Stadium
  • Breaking News
  • 11/1/2024
Samantha Reid-Hawkins Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council, District 5
  • Breaking News
  • 11/1/2024
Chattanooga Man Sentenced For Firearm And Explosives Violations
  • Breaking News
  • 11/1/2024
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
  • Sports
  • 11/1/2024
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
  • Sports
  • 11/1/2024
Breaking News
Lookouts Partner With 5 Local Financial Institutions To Finance Its Contribution To New Stadium
  • 11/1/2024

The Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday made good on their promise to help finance the multi-use stadium in the South Broad District by closing on their $17,000,000 loan with a consortium of local ... more

Samantha Reid-Hawkins Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council, District 5
  • 11/1/2024

Samantha Reid-Hawkins has announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council, District 5. With a focus on economic security, early childhood development, and public safety, Ms. Reid-Hawkins ... more

Chattanooga Man Sentenced For Firearm And Explosives Violations
  • 11/1/2024

A Chattanooga man was sentenced Thursday in Federal Court to 54 months in prison for firearms and explosives violations. Anthony Christopher Lively, 41, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... more

Breaking News
Woman Who Was Stabbed Multiple Times At Dalton Store Remains In Critical Condition
  • 11/1/2024
Police Hear 2 Gunshots As They Respond On Aggravated Assault Call
Police Hear 2 Gunshots As They Respond On Aggravated Assault Call
  • 11/1/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Be Closed For Improvements
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Be Closed For Improvements
  • 11/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/1/2024
Suspect Arrested On Several Felony Warrants After HCSO Utilizes PIT Maneuver
Suspect Arrested On Several Felony Warrants After HCSO Utilizes PIT Maneuver
  • 10/31/2024
Opinion
Truth In Advertising
  • 11/1/2024
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Campaign Signs
  • 11/1/2024
Sticks And Stones
  • 11/1/2024
Esther Helton-Hayes Represents Our Fiscal Conservative Views
  • 11/1/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
  • 11/1/2024
“Dark Mode” Vols Primed For Night Clash With Border Rival Kentucky
“Dark Mode” Vols Primed For Night Clash With Border Rival Kentucky
  • 11/1/2024
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
  • 11/1/2024
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
  • 10/31/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
  • 10/31/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
  • 11/1/2024
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host Touch-A-Truck: A Day Of Family Fun And Learning
  • 10/31/2024
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
  • 10/31/2024
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names 2024 Katie Fields Bell Teacher Fellow Awardee
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names 2024 Katie Fields Bell Teacher Fellow Awardee
  • 11/1/2024
SK8 Night Happening At The Commons In Collegedale Nov. 12
SK8 Night Happening At The Commons In Collegedale Nov. 12
  • 11/1/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/1/2024
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
  • 10/29/2024
MacDowell Music Club Of Chattanooga To Hold Free Concert Nov. 6
  • 11/1/2024
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
  • 10/28/2024
Opinion
Truth In Advertising
  • 11/1/2024
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Campaign Signs
  • 11/1/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
Harrison Food City Grand Re-Opening Is Nov. 6
  • 11/1/2024
The Dixie Group Reports Operating Loss For Third Quarter
  • 11/1/2024
Recently Launched Chattanooga Glass Recycler Expands Service To Dalton
Recently Launched Chattanooga Glass Recycler Expands Service To Dalton
  • 11/1/2024
Real Estate
CNE Wins Jack Kemp Excellence In Affordable And Workforce Housing Award
  • 11/1/2024
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
  • 10/31/2024
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
  • 10/31/2024
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
  • 11/1/2024
2 Local Teachers Among TQEE 1st Annual TN Early Educators Awardees
  • 11/1/2024
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
  • 10/31/2024
Living Well
Dr. C. Lee Jackson Named CHI Memorial Chief Medical Officer
Dr. C. Lee Jackson Named CHI Memorial Chief Medical Officer
  • 11/1/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
  • 10/31/2024
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
  • 10/30/2024
Memories
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
  • 10/30/2024
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Host Meetings At 11 Parks To Discuss Site Management Plans
  • 10/31/2024
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
  • 10/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
  • 10/28/2024
Second Missionary Baptist Church Seniors Host End-Of-Life Forum
  • 10/26/2024
Obituaries
Ali Nicole Kirby
Ali Nicole Kirby
  • 11/1/2024
Patrick Wayne Carney
Patrick Wayne Carney
  • 11/1/2024
Sue Evelyn Partridge
Sue Evelyn Partridge
  • 11/1/2024