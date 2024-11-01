Man, 25, Shot And Killed In Walker County

Walker County detectives and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a late Thursday night homicide at 1694 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga. 30707 according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

The sheriff said a 911 call was received around midnight concerning a medical call at the residence; however, upon arrival by deputies, they discovered the victim had been shot.

The victim has been identified as Dakota Austin Bottomlee, 25, of the Johnson Road address.

Investigators are working to identify two men who were seen in the area earlier Thursday.

Investigators are requesting for anyone to contact them if they heard shots in the area between 9-11 p.m. on Thursday. Contact Detective Daniel Stephenson at 706 670-1938 or leave a tip at www.walkerso.com, or Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).