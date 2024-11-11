Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN

3634 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CHILD NEGLECT



ALEXANDER, WHITNEY

277 NORTH BLUFF CIRCLE MOUNT EAGLE, 37356

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



CARDENAS, TIFFANY ANN

1641 BROADWAY ST DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CHARLES, IKEY LEE

3607 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DOMINGO MARTINEZ, EDWIN BRAYAN

1516 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



EVETT, JONATHAN LEE

1028 WILSON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FORD, JA LUARA D

1828 HAMMERHILL RD ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



GARCIA, EDVIN ARMANDO

IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HEARN, VIRGLE LEE

211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LAWHON, JASON MAVERICK

606 WEST GARDEN FARM RD ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LYDA, TAMMY R

1001 PICKETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RAMIREZ GALINDO, ELOY

2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA

101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113929

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROBELRO GOMEZ, ARELIO

3401 DODSON AVE CHATANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SEGROVES, DAVID ELMO

215 LYTLE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMMONS, MICHAEL JEROME

728 SHADOW LAKE DR LITHONIA, 30058

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



SMITH, MAURICE

8950 SCHAFFER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



THOMAS, JAMES AMBROSE

8783 DAYTON PK APT 33 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

