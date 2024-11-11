Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN 
3634 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT

ALEXANDER, WHITNEY 
277 NORTH BLUFF CIRCLE MOUNT EAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

CARDENAS, TIFFANY ANN 
1641 BROADWAY ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE 
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHARLES, IKEY LEE 
3607 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMINGO MARTINEZ, EDWIN BRAYAN 
1516 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVETT, JONATHAN LEE 
1028 WILSON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FORD, JA LUARA D 
1828 HAMMERHILL RD ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GARCIA, EDVIN ARMANDO 
IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HEARN, VIRGLE LEE 
211 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112769 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LAWHON, JASON MAVERICK 
606 WEST GARDEN FARM RD ROSSVILE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LYDA, TAMMY R 
1001 PICKETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAMIREZ GALINDO, ELOY 
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA 
101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113929 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBELRO GOMEZ, ARELIO 
3401 DODSON AVE CHATANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEGROVES, DAVID ELMO 
215 LYTLE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, MICHAEL JEROME 
728 SHADOW LAKE DR LITHONIA, 30058 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SMITH, MAURICE 
8950 SCHAFFER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

THOMAS, JAMES AMBROSE 
8783 DAYTON PK APT 33 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
ALEXANDER, WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CARDENAS, TIFFANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHARLES, IKEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMINGO MARTINEZ, EDWIN BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/14/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVETT, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FORD, JA LUARA D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HEARN, VIRGLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LYDA, TAMMY R
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • SPEEDING
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBELRO GOMEZ, ARELIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ESCAPE
SEGROVES, DAVID ELMO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SMITH, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
THOMAS, JAMES AMBROSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS


