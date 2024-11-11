Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALEXANDER, WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|CARDENAS, TIFFANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CASLIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHARLES, IKEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOMINGO MARTINEZ, EDWIN BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/14/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|EVETT, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, JA LUARA D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HEARN, VIRGLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LYDA, TAMMY R
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- SPEEDING
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REYNOLDS, ACQUANETTA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBELRO GOMEZ, ARELIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ESCAPE
|
|SEGROVES, DAVID ELMO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMMONS, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- EVADING ARREST
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|SMITH, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, JAMES AMBROSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|