Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed

  • Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Hamilton County School Supt. Justin Robertson on Tuesday defended the recent hiring of architects to give updated assessments of several major school building projects.

And he said more such assessments by architects are needed before proceeding on certain school projects.

Dr. Robertson told members of the school board's Facilities Committee, "I think it was the right approach 100 percent. I recommend we do it moving forward."

Some County Commission members slammed County Mayor Weston Wamp after an unfavorable newspaper article that said he shielded the use of the architects from the commission.

Chairman Jeff Eversole has directed a new county Audit Committee to look into charges made in the article.

Commissioner Chip Baker, who was highly critical of the handling of the hiring of the architects, is on the Audit Committee and helped form the panel.

County Mayor Wamp defended hiring the architects, saying it was a step of "due diligence" to protect taxpayers. He hit "the biased, inaccurate reporting by the Times Free Press" and said a number of corrections were made to the article in later editions. The newspaper said there were a few "technical" corrections.

The county mayor said he worked closely with Dr. Robertson on the use of the architects.

Dr. Robertson said Tuesday that use of the architects on the five main items on the priority list "instills more confidence in these projects so that we're not just shooting at the hip on these projects."

He said he is going to ask the school board to take up to $100,000 from the school fund balance (rainy day fund) for architects to examine a number of schools that could be beneficiaries of a major bond issue recently approved by the commission.

Tom Marshall has formally launched his campaign for the District 3 seat on the Chattanooga City Council. The District 3 race will be an open seat during the March 4, 2025 city election due ... more

Two new members of Signal Mountain's town council were sworn in by town Judge Gary Humble at the Tuesday meeting. As Mayor Charles Poss and Council Member Susannah leave, Eddie Smith and Miles ... more

The 78-year-old victim from the fire on Midfield Drive last Friday has succumbed to her injuries. She died on Sunday at the Vanderbilt Burn Center. The fire was in the kitchen area, however, ... more

