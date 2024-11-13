Latest Headlines

Bond Again Denied To Former EMT Justin Whaley As Appeals Continue

  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson has again denied bond for former EMT Justin Whaley, who continues to have appeals before the Criminal Court of Appeals.

Judge Patterson earlier granted Whaley a new trial on some counts in his vehicular homicide trial, but not on others. He was granted a new trial on the vehicular homicide by intoxication and DUI counts. He was not given a new trial for the reckless homicide count or the traffic infractions.

Whaley was sentenced to nine years for the wrong-way traffic death of James Brumlow on July 2, 2018.

The new trial was based on an allegation by the defense that the state failed to turn over an Internal Affairs report about a key state witness.

Attorney Lee Davis said, "We are entering a dangerous period where he could be serving more time in jail" than his ultimate sentence would be.

Prosecutor Brian Finlay said the time served was still far short of the initial nine-year sentence. He noted that Whaley is building jail time.

The prosecutor also said Whaley is a flight risk due to his financial success with a thriving gun range in Van Buren County.

He said that Whaley "took the life of James Brumlow" and might be a threat to others.

Attorney Davis said Whaley is in contact with his wife and the manager of the gun range by email and phone over operation of the business. He said having the business is incentive for him not to leave this area.

The attorney said Whaley has given up his passport and could be restricted to a specific geographic area.

A 650-page transcript of the case is to be sent this week to the Criminal Court of Appeals, it was stated.

Judge Patterson said the appeals court will then have all the information from the case. He said, "Hopefully, they will rule sooner rather than later."

 

Latest Headlines
Former McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged In Shooting Deaths Of Multiple Dogs
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
Bond Again Denied To Former EMT Justin Whaley As Appeals Continue
Bond Again Denied To Former EMT Justin Whaley As Appeals Continue
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
UT President Randy Boyd Names Interim Chancellor For UTC
UT President Randy Boyd Names Interim Chancellor For UTC
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
PHOTOS: Lady Vols Top MTSU
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Vols Remain No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
Breaking News
Former McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged In Shooting Deaths Of Multiple Dogs
  • 11/13/2024

A former deputy of the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department faces a set of felony charges following a TBI investigation into the shooting deaths of multiple dogs. On Nov. 7, at the request ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
  • 11/12/2024

A month after revealing design plans for Adventure Acres, the community gathered Tuesday to break ground on Walker County’s first signature park. Adventure Acres will be located on roughly ... more

Breaking News
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
  • 11/12/2024
Tom Marshall Seeking City Council District 3 Seat
Tom Marshall Seeking City Council District 3 Seat
  • 11/12/2024
Elizabeth Baker Is New Signal Mountain Mayor
  • 11/12/2024
Woman, 78, Dies From Midfield Drive Fire Injuries
  • 11/12/2024
Dalton Council Now Intends To Adopt Rollback Millage Rate
  • 11/12/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Learning From History Requires The Ability To Read
  • 11/12/2024
How Trump Achieved The Popular Vote By Warping Our View Of The Presidency - And Response (2)
  • 11/12/2024
Political Judge Deserves Impeachment
  • 11/12/2024
Sports
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
  • 11/13/2024
Vols Remain No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings
  • 11/13/2024
Mocs Volleyball Earns 3-1 Win At Furman
  • 11/12/2024
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
Randy Smith: Nico Expected To Be Available
  • 11/11/2024
#6/4 Vols Leaning On Consistent Approach Ahead Of Marquee Matchup At #11/10 Georgia
#6/4 Vols Leaning On Consistent Approach Ahead Of Marquee Matchup At #11/10 Georgia
  • 11/12/2024
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Nov. 29
  • 11/13/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
  • 11/13/2024
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
  • 11/13/2024
The Chattanooga Rescue Mission Hosts Thanksgiving Banquet Nov. 28
  • 11/13/2024
Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance Set For Dec. 13
  • 11/12/2024
Entertainment
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
  • 11/12/2024
Jfest Announces Artist Lineup For Its 25th Year
  • 11/11/2024
A Holiday Spectacular Sponsored By Chattanooga Music Club Is Nov. 17
A Holiday Spectacular Sponsored By Chattanooga Music Club Is Nov. 17
  • 11/9/2024
Chattanooga Choo Choo Chorus Has Free Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/8/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/8/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Learning From History Requires The Ability To Read
  • 11/12/2024
Dining
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Business
Avail Plans $10 Million Expansion As It Ramps Up For Modular e-Homes Market
  • 11/12/2024
Bohr Electronics Secures Contract With Virginia Railway Express For Magnetic Transfer Switches
  • 11/13/2024
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
  • 11/12/2024
Real Estate
Barge Design Solutions Announces Leadership Transition, Carrie Stokes Appointed CEO
Barge Design Solutions Announces Leadership Transition, Carrie Stokes Appointed CEO
  • 11/12/2024
38 SF Detached Homes Proposed For 11 Acres On Gray Road
  • 11/12/2024
Subdivision With SF Homes, Townhomes Planned In East Brainerd; Staff Recommends Denial
  • 11/12/2024
Student Scene
2025-26 School Choice Fair Set For Nov. 14
  • 11/11/2024
Lung Cancer Awareness Initiative Launched At GPS
Lung Cancer Awareness Initiative Launched At GPS
  • 11/11/2024
Lee University Announces 2024-25 Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholars
Lee University Announces 2024-25 Lettie Pate Whitehead Scholars
  • 11/11/2024
Living Well
Bellamy Named Administrator Of Siskin Subacute West
Bellamy Named Administrator Of Siskin Subacute West
  • 11/12/2024
North Georgia Community YMCA Provides Meals Through USDA-Funded Child & Adult Care Food Program
  • 11/12/2024
Fred Gault: The Day My Heart Was Broken
  • 11/12/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
  • 11/13/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Michael And Angela Ballard
  • 11/11/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Held This Sunday At Hullander Farm
  • 11/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: Now Is Not The Time To Stop Praying
Bob Tamasy: Now Is Not The Time To Stop Praying
  • 11/11/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/7/2024
Obituaries
Chang Sun (Hyon) Sanford
Chang Sun (Hyon) Sanford
  • 11/13/2024
Fred E. Wilson
Fred E. Wilson
  • 11/13/2024
Johnny Carter, Sr.
  • 11/13/2024