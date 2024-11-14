Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BONDS, QUINTON LAMAR

4512 ROGERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON

1121 ANITA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045355

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM

47 ROCKYTOP LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION



CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374065204

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS, ARIUS MCSTMASPHALIS

2109 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLLAND, JERRY ALLEN

1589 N MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37397

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



HULLENDER, ERIK SHAUN

380 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR

CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LAWRENCE, KEITH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT)Y

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



MILLER, NICHOLAS DAN

9325 NUMBER 4 DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 379124824

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAR JACKING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SCHLEIF, JASON LAMAR

9607 GREEN POND RD LOT 75 SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



SHELL, JOSHUA NATHAN

150 RANGER LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



SMITH, ERIC WADE

3524 RIDGESIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA

121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



TAYLOR, MEHARA JAMES

4711 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 47343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



WILLERSON, ROGER DALE

2213 N LONG HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

BONDS, QUINTON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, ARIUS MCSTMASPHALIS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/10/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLAND, JERRY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HULLENDER, ERIK SHAUN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHLEIF, JASON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SHELL, JOSHUA NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SMITH, ERIC WADE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TAYLOR, MEHARA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/30/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WILLERSON, ROGER DALE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/16/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



