Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
47 ROCKYTOP LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
LAWRENCE, KEITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT)Y
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
MILLER, NICHOLAS DAN
9325 NUMBER 4 DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 379124824
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BONDS, QUINTON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
|BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
|DAVIS, ARIUS MCSTMASPHALIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/10/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|HOLLAND, JERRY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
|HULLENDER, ERIK SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SCHLEIF, JASON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|SHELL, JOSHUA NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|SMITH, ERIC WADE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|TAYLOR, MEHARA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/30/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
|WILLERSON, ROGER DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
