Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BONDS, QUINTON LAMAR
4512 ROGERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON
1121 ANITA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045355
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM
47 ROCKYTOP LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374065204
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, ARIUS MCSTMASPHALIS
2109 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLAND, JERRY ALLEN
1589 N MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37397
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

HULLENDER, ERIK SHAUN
380 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LAWRENCE, KEITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERT)Y
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

MILLER, NICHOLAS DAN
9325 NUMBER 4 DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 379124824
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCHLEIF, JASON LAMAR
9607 GREEN POND RD LOT 75 SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SHELL, JOSHUA NATHAN
150 RANGER LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SMITH, ERIC WADE
3524 RIDGESIDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA
121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TAYLOR, MEHARA JAMES
4711 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 47343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WILLERSON, ROGER DALE
2213 N LONG HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

