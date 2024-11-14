Letechia Ellis Running For City Council District 9

Letechia Ellis announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council, District 9, saying she is "stepping forward with a powerful vision that directly addresses the core needs of her community."

Her campaign said, "A proud native of Chattanooga who has lived in District 9 for years, Letechia brings a perspective rooted in real experience - unlike her opponent, who has only recently been drawn into the district and operates under the heavy guidance of the current administration. Letechia knows that District 9 deserves authentic leadership, not hand-picked representatives who are out of touch with the challenges residents face.

"With deep roots in Chattanooga and a track record of impactful community service, Letechia’s candidacy brings fresh energy and renewed hope to the district. Her people-first approach emphasizes economic empowerment, safe neighborhoods, and real opportunities for all. She is committed to amplifying the voices of District 9 residents, ensuring they drive the decisions that impact their lives - not simply following along with agendas set by others.

"Letechia Ellis’s vision for Chattanooga’s District 9 is forward-thinking, community-driven, and independent of the established agendas that have held the district back. In contrast to her opponent, whose platform mirrors the current administration and lacks a personal stake in the district, Letechia’s campaign is driven by real-life experiences and the genuine needs of residents. She’s committed to fighting for a district where every resident has a seat at the table, every business has a chance to grow, and every child has a future full of opportunity."

Ms. Ellis stated, “District 9 deserves a leader who believes in the potential of every resident, and who is ready to take action based on their needs.

“My vision is to create a community where people feel safe, empowered, and valued. It’s time for leadership that’s rooted in genuine understanding of District 9 and puts its people first - not just leaders drawn into our district by a map and controlled by the current administration.”