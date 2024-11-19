Latest Headlines

2 People Somehow Survive Crash Of Small Plane On Shallowford Road At Airport Road

  Tuesday, November 19, 2024
photo by CFD

Two people survived the crash of a small plane on high-traffic Shallowford Road early Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said the plane, which was heavily damaged, went down due to engine failure.

The crash of the single-engine plane was about a half mile from the Chattanooga Airport at the corner of Airport Road.

It happened at 5:51 p.m.

Fire officials said one person was out of the plane on CFD’s arrival and one other person had to be extricated by Chattanooga firefighters. He was trapped and trying to get himself out. Firefighters cut pieces of metal and removed a portion of the plane to free him from the wreckage as the aircraft was simultaneously stabilized by fire crews.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Fire officials said, "Amazingly, the plane avoided traffic on Shallowford Road, crashing on the side of the road just down from the intersection of Shallowford Road and Airport Road."

A small fuel leak was quickly stopped.

The FAA and NTSB were headed to the crash site. CFD, CPD, Airport FD and Hamilton County EMS were on the scene. Engine 15, Squad 13, Squad 7, Engine 6, Engine 8, Engine 21, Ladder 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 Red Shift and CFD Special Operations Division responded to the call.

Just after 7 p.m., it was announced that Shallowford Road between Airport Road and Cromwell Road was closed effective immediately due to the aircraft incident. Emergency responders were on the scene and requested the Chattanooga Public Works Department to close Shallowford Road while rescue/recovery efforts are taking place and for the anticipated FAA investigation.

CDOT strongly recommends to avoid the area entirely.

Tunnel Boulevard, Brainerd Road/Lee Highway, and Highway 153 are the recommended detours.


photo by CFD
Man Wanted For Torture Murder Of Arizona Woman Is Arrested In Chattanooga
Dan Fleser: Heupel Lobbies, But Vols Sink In Rankings After Dawg Loss
Rachel Campbell Says Democrats Moving Forward After "Sadness, Despair" Of Trump Win
2 People Somehow Survive Crash Of Small Plane On Shallowford Road At Airport Road
Man Wanted For Torture Murder Of Arizona Woman Is Arrested In Chattanooga
Dan Fleser: Heupel Lobbies, But Vols Sink In Rankings After Dawg Loss
Mocs Men’s Basketball Adds Trio During Last Week's Signing Day
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's 2-Sport Star Headed To Lady Vols
Dr. Ben Carson To Speak At Athens COC 18th Annual Benefit June 14, 2025
Big Blue Marble Academy Students Raise More Than $1,750 To Fight Childhood Cancer
Cleveland State Students Complete Welding Bootcamp
Karen Sherrill Joins Partnership For Families, Children and Adults As Chief Of Development And Communications
Blood, Plasma, And Platelets At Dangerously Low Levels
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
Aquarium Launching Fundraiser On Giving Tuesday To Save A Top 10 Imperiled American Fish From Extinction
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
Bob Tamasy: Are We Missing Out On The "Secret Sauce"?
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
Donna Hixson Hilton
Blake Christian Turner
Betty Land Campbell
