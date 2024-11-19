2 People Somehow Survive Crash Of Small Plane On Shallowford Road At Airport Road

Two people survived the crash of a small plane on high-traffic Shallowford Road early Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said the plane, which was heavily damaged, went down due to engine failure.

The crash of the single-engine plane was about a half mile from the Chattanooga Airport at the corner of Airport Road.

It happened at 5:51 p.m.

Fire officials said one person was out of the plane on CFD’s arrival and one other person had to be extricated by Chattanooga firefighters. He was trapped and trying to get himself out. Firefighters cut pieces of metal and removed a portion of the plane to free him from the wreckage as the aircraft was simultaneously stabilized by fire crews.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Fire officials said, "Amazingly, the plane avoided traffic on Shallowford Road, crashing on the side of the road just down from the intersection of Shallowford Road and Airport Road."

A small fuel leak was quickly stopped.

The FAA and NTSB were headed to the crash site. CFD, CPD, Airport FD and Hamilton County EMS were on the scene. Engine 15, Squad 13, Squad 7, Engine 6, Engine 8, Engine 21, Ladder 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 Red Shift and CFD Special Operations Division responded to the call.

Just after 7 p.m., it was announced that Shallowford Road between Airport Road and Cromwell Road was closed effective immediately due to the aircraft incident. Emergency responders were on the scene and requested the Chattanooga Public Works Department to close Shallowford Road while rescue/recovery efforts are taking place and for the anticipated FAA investigation.

CDOT strongly recommends to avoid the area entirely.

Tunnel Boulevard, Brainerd Road/Lee Highway, and Highway 153 are the recommended detours.



