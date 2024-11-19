Man Wanted For Torture Murder Of Arizona Woman Is Arrested In Chattanooga

A man charged with pouring bleach on an Arizona woman, then setting her car on fire with her inside has been arrested in Chattanooga.

Sencere Patrick Hayes, 22, had been wanted by Arizona authorities for abduction and murder.

Authorities said Hayes turned himself in at the jail here.

Mercedes Vega, an exotic dancer, was last seen the night of April 17, 2023.

Her mother said blood was found all over her parking spot at her apartment. It is believed that Hayes forced her from her apartment in Phoenix, tortured her, then set the car on fire.

Her body was found in the back seat of the car that was down in a ditch by Interstate 10.

Bleach was found in her throat. She also had blunt force injury and a gunshot wound, it was stated.

Friends and family for many months had passed out fliers asking if anyone had information about her death.