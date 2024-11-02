Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE 
6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, URIEL ANNANIZE 
1300 SIDECREEK WAY APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

BOSS, ASHLEY 
710 ELMWOOD DRIVE LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRADY, RANDALL DAVID 
2500 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061917 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL 
1807 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST

BURKE, MATTHEW NEAL 
220 BELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37333 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI)

BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE 
5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA 
1800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
3848 QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

EADY, KENNETH DARYL 
5422 Dupont St East Ridge, 374123032 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH 
7608 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GREENE, BETHANY JOY 
5513 HWY58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

JAEGER, CHASTITY DIEN 
4205 HILLS HAVEN ROAD BUCHANAN, 49107 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTINEZ MIGUEL, CARLOS A 
43 RIDGECREST DR LA FAYETTE, 307282041 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MINCEY, ALLEN TUCKER 
8937 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE
RAPE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STATUTORY RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

PAYETON, ERIC 
4210 DAVIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO 
3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POWELL, CALEB CALVIN 
115 HALL CEMETARY ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
1803 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN 
2528 OLIVE ST Chattanooga, 374062929 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

SLATER, FELINA LOUISE 
5910 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

STUMP, MARINA ANN 
8625 CITRINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374216930 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

UNDERWOOD, LILY 
576 ALSTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

UPCHURCH, AMANDA RACHELLE 
314 SOUTH KINGSTON AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VALLAVERDE, JOSE GUSTAVO 
6915 MAIN STREET MIAMI, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VASQUEZ-ZAMORANO, ELVIS 
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD 
9913 BRENTLY ESTATES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, VIEKA ROCHELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

