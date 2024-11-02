Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/15/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, URIEL ANNANIZE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/04/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST BURKE, MATTHEW NEAL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI) COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY EADY, KENNETH DARYL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/16/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GREENE, BETHANY JOY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JAEGER, CHASTITY DIEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTINEZ MIGUEL, CARLOS A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION MINCEY, ALLEN TUCKER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/11/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE

RAPE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STATUTORY RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE

STATUTORY RAPE

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS PAYETON, ERIC

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/05/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE POWELL, CALEB CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/15/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SLATER, FELINA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT STUMP, MARINA ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING UPCHURCH, AMANDA RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/23/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILSON, VIEKA ROCHELL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/24/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



