Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE
6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAYLOCK, URIEL ANNANIZE
1300 SIDECREEK WAY APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BOSS, ASHLEY
710 ELMWOOD DRIVE LEBANON, 37087
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
2500 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061917
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL
1807 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
BURKE, MATTHEW NEAL
220 BELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37333
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI)
BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE
5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
1800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
3848 QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
EADY, KENNETH DARYL
5422 Dupont St East Ridge, 374123032
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
GOULART, JERIMY JOSEPH
7608 MAPLEHURST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
GREENE, BETHANY JOY
5513 HWY58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
JAEGER, CHASTITY DIEN
4205 HILLS HAVEN ROAD BUCHANAN, 49107
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTINEZ MIGUEL, CARLOS A
43 RIDGECREST DR LA FAYETTE, 307282041
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MINCEY, ALLEN TUCKER
8937 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE
RAPE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STATUTORY RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE
STATUTORY RAPE
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
PAYETON, ERIC
4210 DAVIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO
3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POWELL, CALEB CALVIN
115 HALL CEMETARY ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUCKETT, CHRISTOPHER LEE
1803 VERONA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
2528 OLIVE ST Chattanooga, 374062929
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
SLATER, FELINA LOUISE
5910 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
STUMP, MARINA ANN
8625 CITRINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374216930
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
UNDERWOOD, LILY
576 ALSTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UPCHURCH, AMANDA RACHELLE
314 SOUTH KINGSTON AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VALLAVERDE, JOSE GUSTAVO
6915 MAIN STREET MIAMI,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VASQUEZ-ZAMORANO, ELVIS
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
9913 BRENTLY ESTATES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, VIEKA ROCHELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
