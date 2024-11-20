Latest Headlines

4th Suspect Arrested In Halloween Homicide In Chickamauga

  Wednesday, November 20, 2024

A fourth suspect in the homicide on Oct. 31, at 1964 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, Ga. 30707 has turned himself into the Walker County Detention Facility, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. 

Brayden Whatley, 23, of Rossville, surrendered to authorities at the jail early Wednesday morning, the sheriff said. Whatley is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. 

Dakota Bottomlee, 25, was found deceased after midnight on Nov. 1. He had been shot multiple times at the Johnson Road residence. 

