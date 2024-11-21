Latest Headlines

CARTA Board Approves 3% Employee Pay Increase; Makes Read and Ride Fare-Free Program For K-12 Permanent

  • Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

The CARTA board of directors on Thursday voted unanimously to approve a delayed labor contract and to establish permanently the Read and Ride fare-free program for K-12 students.

The collective bargaining agreement gives union members a three percent wage increase, totaling $594,000 in annual increases.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1212 President Lakecha Strickland said the deal was approved by 99 percent of union members. She called the agreement “a vision to get us moving forward… with a mindset of growing this place.”

Ms. Strickland said the collaborative process ushered in attorney-free meetings with the CARTA administration, a first during her tenure. CARTA President and CEO Charles Frazier spoke to Local 1212 at the labor hall.

Board Chairman Johan de Nysschen praised the agreement as well. The previous contract expired July 1. After “protracted discussion,” employees are “appropriately compensated” within the “realities of constraint,” he said.

“There is no such thing as winner takes all” in business agreements, he said.

He said he is hopeful that free CARTA services for students of Hamilton County Schools will create an organic collaboration with funders outside city limits.

County Mayor Weston Wamp cut the county's$105,000 from the budget last year, a “token measure,” Chairman de Nysschen said.

“That way you ensure that the status quo is maintained and probably gets worse,” he said.

Read and Ride riders may ride alone or may be accompanied by an adult, whose fare is also free, along any CARTA fixed route. The program has provided 9,500 free trips to date since it began June 1.

It was reported that CARTA ridership is up 4.7 percent year-to-date when compared with 2023. Downtown shuttle ridership is up 20 percent and Care-a-Van’s 5,000 trips reported in October are an all-time year-to-date high.

“I feel like we have answered the call,” Mr. Frazier said. “Really we’re just getting started.” Mr. Frazier accepted his position at the November board meeting one year ago, amid the city’s request to increase ridership using current resources, and to demonstrate CARTA’s value to the community.

Board member Stephen Culp pressed that CARTA must work to interpret the data. “…Why it matters in this community to people who ride and do not ride,” he said.

Mr. Frazier has begun district tours with each city councilperson and county commissioner. His first with City Council Vice Chair Jenny Hill of District 2 explored CARTA Route 16 in North Chattanooga. They identified a possible neighborhood circulator pilot, similar to the downtown shuttle but meant to connect residents to schools, shopping or other everyday errands.

Mr. Frazier said Councilwoman Hill’s insight also helped to identify unserved areas and places where infrastructure such as sidewalks or bus stop amenities are lacking.

In other efforts to be more visible in the community, CARTA will provide a warming bus at the Grateful Gobbler Walk on Thanksgiving Day and drive a bus in the MAINx24 parade Dec. 7.

