Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, November 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BIBBINS, FITZGERALD IAN 
904 PORTSIDE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
POSSESSION OF MANNITOL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BONDS, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE 
585 FREEMAN DR COVINGTON, 300168961 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES 
2127 ELENA DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLICK, BRITTANY D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HEARD, CORNELIUS L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
INDECENT EXPOSURE

KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE 
5407 HIXSON PIKE APT 205 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

LAWSON, TARA MAE 
204 EVENINGSIDE DR APT 29 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME 
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37369 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLER, STACY MICHELL 
298 MILLER COVE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES 
1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023762 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL 
2813 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073305 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, LATONA MINDALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374046337 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAYLOR, HOWARD MICHAEL 
164 BRANIM WAY DALTON, 307211426 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VELASQUEZ, FERMIN 
3709 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WIEDA, MASON NICHOLAS 
HOMELESS MCDONOUGH, 30253 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE (VOP)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)

WIGGINS, TANESHA M 
731 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112314 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILEY, KEVON MALIK 
3701 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045246 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE 
2508 DODDSON CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BIBBINS, FITZGERALD IAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ECSTASY WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
  • POSSESSION OF MANNITOL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • (VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA, EDUARDO R
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEARD, CORNELIUS L
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/01/1984
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
LAWSON, TARA MAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE AD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • IDENTITY THEFT
  • IDENTITY THEFT
  • IDENTITY THEFT
  • FORGERY
MILLER, STACY MICHELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VELASQUEZ, FERMIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WIGGINS, TANESHA M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


