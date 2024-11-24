Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

TAYLOR, HOWARD MICHAEL

164 BRANIM WAY DALTON, 307211426

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Here are the mug shots:

BIBBINS, FITZGERALD IAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/18/1969

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ECSTASY WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU

POSSESSION OF MANNITOL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLICK, BRITTANY D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, EDUARDO R

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HEARD, CORNELIUS L

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/01/1984

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER LAWSON, TARA MAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE AD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

IDENTITY THEFT

IDENTITY THEFT

IDENTITY THEFT

FORGERY MILLER, STACY MICHELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/11/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, LATONA MINDALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VELASQUEZ, FERMIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WIGGINS, TANESHA M

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



