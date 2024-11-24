Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BIBBINS, FITZGERALD IAN
904 PORTSIDE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF ECSTASY WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
POSSESSION OF MANNITOL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BONDS, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
585 FREEMAN DR COVINGTON, 300168961
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES
2127 ELENA DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLICK, BRITTANY D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEARD, CORNELIUS L
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
INDECENT EXPOSURE
KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE
5407 HIXSON PIKE APT 205 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
LAWSON, TARA MAE
204 EVENINGSIDE DR APT 29 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
8019 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37369
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLER, STACY MICHELL
298 MILLER COVE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023762
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL
2813 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073305
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374046337
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR, HOWARD MICHAEL
164 BRANIM WAY DALTON, 307211426
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VELASQUEZ, FERMIN
3709 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WIEDA, MASON NICHOLAS
HOMELESS MCDONOUGH, 30253
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE (VOP)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
WIGGINS, TANESHA M
731 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112314
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, KEVON MALIK
3701 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045246
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE
2508 DODDSON CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BIBBINS, FITZGERALD IAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ECSTASY WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
- POSSESSION OF MANNITOL WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
|
|DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- (VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARCIA, EDUARDO R
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODWIN, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HEARD, CORNELIUS L
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/01/1984
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|KOMAR, ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|LAWSON, TARA MAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LYLE, EMANUEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE AD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- IDENTITY THEFT
- IDENTITY THEFT
- IDENTITY THEFT
- FORGERY
|
|MILLER, STACY MICHELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LATONA MINDALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VELASQUEZ, FERMIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WIGGINS, TANESHA M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/23/2024
Charge(s):
|