House Republican Supermajority Elects Leaders For The 114th General Assembly

Tennessee House Republicans today held their biennial organizational meeting to elect leaders for the 114th General Assembly.



Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, was elected by unanimous vote by his GOP colleagues to lead the House of Representatives for a fourth term.



“I truly appreciate the support and confidence my colleagues have placed in me to continue in my role as speaker,” Speaker Sexton said. “Tennessee continues to grow and thrive because of our conservative philosophies and our dedication to preserving Tennesseans’ freedom and liberty. We will continue fighting for solutions that strengthen and protect Tennessee families and communities.”



Republican House members voted unanimously to reelect for a fourth term State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, as majority leader, State Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, as caucus chairman, and State Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, as majority whip.



The House GOP maintains its 75-24 supermajority following historic national victories in which Republicans captured the White House and majorities in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.



“It is uplifting to witness the political shift across our nation this year, with Americans overwhelmingly voting to defend conservative values at every level of government,” Rep. Lamberth said. “Our caucus is unified in our commitment to pursue the extraordinary vision of Tennesseans who put their faith in us to lead. Tennessee is stronger than ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to build on our tradition of good governance for the 114th General Assembly.”



State Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville, was unanimously chosen to serve his third term as speaker pro tempore.



State Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, was elected to his second term as assistant majority leader.



“I am deeply grateful to our caucus for continuing to put their trust in me,” Rep. Faison said. “Together, with the leadership of Speaker Sexton, Lt. Gov. McNally and Gov. Bill Lee, the Senate and House supermajorities will continue to advance the priorities of Tennesseans who have firmly and decisively said they want leaders who will stand up for conservative values and protect freedom.”



Others elected to caucus leadership positions include State Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta as floor leader; State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, as caucus vice chair; State Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown as Secretary; State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, as Treasurer.



Freshman State Rep. Fred Atchley, R-Sevierville, was elected Freshman Floor Leader.



The 114th General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Jan. 14.

