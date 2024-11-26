Latest Headlines

House Republican Supermajority Elects Leaders For The 114th General Assembly

  • Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tennessee House Republicans today held their biennial organizational meeting to elect leaders for the 114th General Assembly. 
 
Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, was elected by unanimous vote by his GOP colleagues to lead the House of Representatives for a fourth term. 
 
“I truly appreciate the support and confidence my colleagues have placed in me to continue in my role as speaker,” Speaker Sexton said. “Tennessee continues to grow and thrive because of our conservative philosophies and our dedication to preserving Tennesseans’ freedom and liberty. We will continue fighting for solutions that strengthen and protect Tennessee families and communities.”
 
Republican House members voted unanimously to reelect for a fourth term State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, as majority leader, State Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, as caucus chairman, and State Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, as majority whip. 
 
The House GOP maintains its 75-24 supermajority following historic national victories in which Republicans captured the White House and majorities in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. 
 
“It is uplifting to witness the political shift across our nation this year, with Americans overwhelmingly voting to defend conservative values at every level of government,” Rep. Lamberth said. “Our caucus is unified in our commitment to pursue the extraordinary vision of Tennesseans who put their faith in us to lead. Tennessee is stronger than ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to build on our tradition of good governance for the 114th General Assembly.”  
 
State Rep. Pat Marsh, R-Shelbyville, was unanimously chosen to serve his third term as speaker pro tempore.   
 
State Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood, was elected to his second term as assistant majority leader.

“I am deeply grateful to our caucus for continuing to put their trust in me,” Rep. Faison said. “Together, with the leadership of Speaker Sexton, Lt. Gov. McNally and Gov. Bill Lee, the Senate and House supermajorities will continue to advance the priorities of Tennesseans who have firmly and decisively said they want leaders who will stand up for conservative values and protect freedom.”
 
Others elected to caucus leadership positions include State Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta as floor leader; State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, as caucus vice chair; State Rep. Kip Capley, R-Summertown as Secretary; State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, as Treasurer.
 
Freshman State Rep. Fred Atchley, R-Sevierville, was elected Freshman Floor Leader. 
 
The 114th General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Jan. 14.

Latest Headlines
South Germantown Road Closed Due To Water Main Break
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2024
House Republican Supermajority Elects Leaders For The 114th General Assembly
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2024
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, November 25
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Cleveland Girls Upend Previously Unbeaten Lady Rams
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Bradley Central Mauls Sequatchie Co., 88-32
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Walker Valley Boys Down CHSTEA, 68-33
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/26/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUSTIN-DIAZ, ... more

Collegedale Commissioners Break Election Tie In Favor Of Debbie Baker
  • 11/25/2024

The Collegedale Commission on Monday night voted unanimously to settle an election tie in favor of Commissioner Debbie Baker. The panel could have either taken that action or held a special ... more

Chairman Fleischmann Applauds Approval Of Hermes 2 Reactors Construction In Oak Ridge
  • 11/25/2024

Energy and Water Appropriations Chairman Chuck Fleischmann applauded the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval for Kairos Power to build the Hermes 2 Demonstration Plant with two new nuclear ... more

Breaking News
Polk County Man Indicted, Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
  • 11/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/24/2024
Man Arrested For Shooting Man He Fought With The Day Before
Man Arrested For Shooting Man He Fought With The Day Before
  • 11/23/2024
Opinion
Abortion: A Profound Moral Issue
  • 11/26/2024
Quit Sticking Your Head In The Sand About Gangs
  • 11/26/2024
Words Hurt, And Words Heal
  • 11/26/2024
Keep Tina Painter On The Walker County School Board
  • 11/25/2024
Help Our Gold Star Wives
  • 11/25/2024
Sports
Bonham's 28 Leads UTC Men In Comeback Win
  • 11/25/2024
Chattanooga Women Beat Lipscomb, 66-60
  • 11/25/2024
#7/8 Vols Locked In On Regular-Season Finale At Rival Vanderbilt
#7/8 Vols Locked In On Regular-Season Finale At Rival Vanderbilt
  • 11/25/2024
Lanier Garners Lute Olson National Player Of The Week Recognition
Lanier Garners Lute Olson National Player Of The Week Recognition
  • 11/25/2024
Randy Smith: Vandy Looks To Spoil Vols Playoff Hopes
Randy Smith: Vandy Looks To Spoil Vols Playoff Hopes
  • 11/25/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: GPS Goes Beyond Academics
Life With Ferris: GPS Goes Beyond Academics
  • 11/25/2024
Thousands To Gather For 25th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk
  • 11/25/2024
Flag Raising Ceremony Held Monday Morning To Kick Off The 2025 Medal Of Honor Celebration
  • 11/25/2024
Festive Runners To Race Through North Georgia For Scholarships In The Santa Shuffle 5K & Mile Dash
Festive Runners To Race Through North Georgia For Scholarships In The Santa Shuffle 5K & Mile Dash
  • 11/26/2024
Chattanooga Writers' Guild Publishes 8th Anthology
  • 11/25/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University Presents Horn Ensemble In Concert Dec. 9
Southern Adventist University Presents Horn Ensemble In Concert Dec. 9
  • 11/25/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Christmas Concert To Feature Winds, Jazz, Steel Band And Ringtones
Southern Adventist University’s Christmas Concert To Feature Winds, Jazz, Steel Band And Ringtones
  • 11/22/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
  • 11/27/2024
Seed Theatre Hosts Interactive Movie Night: It's A Wonderful Life
Seed Theatre Hosts Interactive Movie Night: It's A Wonderful Life
  • 11/26/2024
SAU’s School Of Music Presents J.S. Bach’s Magnificat Dec. 14
SAU’s School Of Music Presents J.S. Bach’s Magnificat Dec. 14
  • 11/26/2024
Opinion
Abortion: A Profound Moral Issue
  • 11/26/2024
Quit Sticking Your Head In The Sand About Gangs
  • 11/26/2024
Words Hurt, And Words Heal
  • 11/26/2024
Dining
City Beer Board Decides Single DUI Will Not Prohibit Individual From Getting Beer Permit
  • 11/22/2024
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
  • 11/22/2024
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
  • 11/21/2024
Business
Gas Prices Rise 4.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/25/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews George Bryant
  • 11/25/2024
Goodwill To Host Hiring Events At Newly Expanded Opportunity Center - East Brainerd Dec. 4-5
Goodwill To Host Hiring Events At Newly Expanded Opportunity Center - East Brainerd Dec. 4-5
  • 11/25/2024
Real Estate
Extra Space Storage In Hixson Sells For $10.3 Million
Extra Space Storage In Hixson Sells For $10.3 Million
  • 11/21/2024
Planning Commission Turns Down Eldridge Road Subdivision; Price Says "Rug Pulled Out From Under Us"
  • 11/20/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 14-21
  • 11/21/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
  • 11/25/2024
TDOE Announces School And District Designations For 2023-24 School Year
  • 11/22/2024
Local Student Elizabeth Burns Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi At University Of Mississippi
  • 11/22/2024
Living Well
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
  • 11/25/2024
CHI Memorial Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group
  • 11/25/2024
Chambliss Center For Children Launches Campaign To Revitalize Facilities
  • 11/25/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
  • 11/22/2024
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
  • 11/19/2024
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
Outdoors
Thanksgiving Meals, Day After Thanksgiving Hikes Offered At Tennessee State Parks
  • 11/22/2024
Governor Lee Signs Order Aimed At Protecting Duck River Watershed
  • 11/21/2024
Warner Park Pool Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Liner, Enhancing Safety And Aesthetics
  • 11/21/2024
Travel
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
  • 11/22/2024
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
  • 11/20/2024
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
  • 11/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
  • 11/25/2024
Händel’s Messiah Community Sing-Along Is Dec. 15
  • 11/24/2024
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
SCWN Announces December Luncheon And Operation Give-Back
  • 11/22/2024
Obituaries
Andrew Stewart
Andrew Stewart
  • 11/26/2024
Thomas Mark Masters
Thomas Mark Masters
  • 11/26/2024
Debra Ann Donohue
Debra Ann Donohue
  • 11/25/2024