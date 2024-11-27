EPB Reveals “Chattanooga Polar Palooza” As Holiday Window Theme

Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, November 27, 2024

EPB continued an 80-plus-year tradition at the annual unveiling of the EPB Holiday Windows at its downtown office at 10 W Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on Thanksgiving Eve.

This year’s “Chattanooga Polar Palooza” theme enchants visitors with wintery, whimsical carnival games and characters. EPB employees designed and assembled this year’s installation with holiday-themed activities, festive decorations and plenty of twinkling lights to inspire and uplift the spirits of residents and tourists alike, officials said.

“Chattanooga shines brightest when we come together to celebrate our community’s culture and traditions,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “The EPB Holiday Windows are a wonderful reminder of the joy this season brings. I encourage everyone to come out to enjoy the lights and support our local businesses as we celebrate the magic of the season.”

“The EPB Holiday Windows are a cherished tradition that mark the start of the holiday season in Hamilton County,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “Seeing my kids’ faces light up at the different themes is a special moment for our family, and it’s inspiring to see the hard work and creativity of our local students on display each year.”

For a chance to win a $50 Chattanooga Express Gift Card, EPB invites the community to submit their favorite photos in front of the EPB Holiday Windows. Send current or past photos with family and friends to HolidayPhotos@epb.net by Jan. 1.

Select STEM School Chattanooga students continued to participate in creating the windows again this year, designing and working with EPB employees to wire, program and code several mechanical aspects, including several game signs and a jack-in-the-box.

“We’re so proud STEM School students play a part in EPB’s Holiday Windows, which gives them real-world exposure to learn from EPB employees who work in fields many of them want to pursue,” said STEM School Chattanooga Principal Jim David.

“EPB employees generously share their time and talent to continue creating new and exciting ways to top their prior works,” said EPB CEO David Wade. “This year’s carnival theme brings a sense of joy and wonder that we hope will be a backdrop for cherished memories this holiday season.”

EPB employees began preparing for the window displays this summer, first by selecting a theme followed by design and construction.

“EPB Holiday Windows have come a long way since advertising war bonds in the 1940s, and our community continues to be the reason for continuing this long-lived tradition,” said EPB’s Lauren Obermark, who leads the Holiday Windows project. “Our team members take so much pride in creating something new and delightful every year for families to enjoy together.”

EPB decorations extend to Miller Park across Market Street. EPB also partners with the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia and the city of Chattanooga to bring the Festive Forest to life for the second year.

“The Festive Forest continues to grow, thanks to the collaboration with EPB and the city of Chattanooga,” said Michele Mason, president and CEO, Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. “Together we invite everyone to join us during the holiday season to make family memories for years to come.”

For more information about the Festive Forest, please contact Will Hannah at 423-287-5540 or will@chattanooga.bbb.org.

