Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALFORD, ALEXANDER BENJAMIN

3537 SHELBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE

8305 COUNTRY BROOK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL

1098 NORTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVTED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



DOVER, ERICA NIKEE

3537 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION NO CONTACT



GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND

5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



GOULD, CASSY DIANE

807 HATTERIS AVE MONTVERDE, 34756

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE

2063 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



LORENZO, JAVIER

12216 HWY 99 MURFREESBORO, 37153

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MARTIN, COURTNEY MCKENZIE

1122 HELM ST HENDERSON, 42420

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061900

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL

2505 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ONEIL, DYLAN THOMAS

4708 A WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



REYES, SYLESTINO AYLZAE

1747 YAGER RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



SANCHEZ-MORALES, MARVIN

1814 BENNETT AVE, APT 3 Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

