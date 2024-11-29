Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALFORD, ALEXANDER BENJAMIN
3537 SHELBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE
8305 COUNTRY BROOK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL
1098 NORTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVTED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOVER, ERICA NIKEE
3537 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION NO CONTACT
GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND
5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
GOULD, CASSY DIANE
807 HATTERIS AVE MONTVERDE, 34756
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
2063 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
LORENZO, JAVIER
12216 HWY 99 MURFREESBORO, 37153
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MARTIN, COURTNEY MCKENZIE
1122 HELM ST HENDERSON, 42420
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061900
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL
2505 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ONEIL, DYLAN THOMAS
4708 A WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
REYES, SYLESTINO AYLZAE
1747 YAGER RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
SANCHEZ-MORALES, MARVIN
1814 BENNETT AVE, APT 3 Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
