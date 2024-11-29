Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 29, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALFORD, ALEXANDER BENJAMIN 
3537 SHELBY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE 
8305 COUNTRY BROOK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE 
2102 UNION AVE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DAVIS, KENNETH LAVELL 
1098 NORTH HAWTHRONE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVTED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOVER, ERICA NIKEE 
3537 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION NO CONTACT

GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND 
5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

GOULD, CASSY DIANE 
807 HATTERIS AVE MONTVERDE, 34756 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE 
2063 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

LORENZO, JAVIER 
12216 HWY 99 MURFREESBORO, 37153 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MARTIN, COURTNEY MCKENZIE 
1122 HELM ST HENDERSON, 42420 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY 
2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061900 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MENDEZ MENDEZ, ROBIN NOEL 
2505 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ONEIL, DYLAN THOMAS 
4708 A WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

REYES, SYLESTINO AYLZAE 
1747 YAGER RD MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

SANCHEZ-MORALES, MARVIN 
1814 BENNETT AVE, APT 3 Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

Here are the mug shots:

BAXTER, BRIANNA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
LORENZO, JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MARTIN, COURTNEY MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
REYES, SYLESTINO AYLZAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
SANCHEZ-MORALES, MARVIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)


