Latest Headlines

Michele Reneau Denies Negativity Toward Patsy Hazlewood; Asks GOP Unity

  • Monday, November 4, 2024

House District 27 Republican candidate Michele Reneau on Monday denied any negativity toward former Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, who she upset in the primary.

Ms. Reneau, who is facing Democrat Kathy Lennon in Tuesday's general election, asked for party unity.

Ms. Reneau said, "Rep. Hazlewood claims my campaign has ‘continued with negative rhetoric against her.’

"I’ll be as clear as possible: This is patently false and verifiably untrue. My campaign has not mentioned Ms. Hazlewood since the primary election negatively. In fact, I did attempt to return her phone call after the primary election and left a voice mail. Despite our differences, I have honored and recognized Rep. Hazlewood for her service and work to our community when I have mentioned her name. 

"However, instead of focusing on this or the underhanded tactics of the Democrat Party to spread outright falsehoods in order to divide the Republican Party, I’m focusing on the greater goal of unity and strength.

"It’s easy to get caught up in the noise and negativity, but we must remember the values that bind us together and the priorities we share for Tennessee and for our nation. By standing united, we amplify our voices and bring real solutions to the issues we all care about - protecting our liberties, supporting families, and building a stronger Tennessee for the future. Now is the time to come together, cast our votes with a unified purpose, and show the power of a truly united Republican Party.

"The Democrats are known for accusing their opponent for what it is they are actually doing or what they want to do.  As Mr. Folkner offered previously, my opponent, Democrat, “Kathy Lennon, supported a 34-cent tax increase during her time on the school board, then disrespected other Commissioners for voting against it despite many other ways they had supported schools. Lennon has openly shown disdain for our law enforcement officers, once posting a closed fist on social media and supporting protests that undermined those who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe. And let’s not forget, her participation in underhanded election behavior in 2020 violating the Anti-Skullduggery Act.”

"Primaries are hard, but they remind us that our party is full of dedicated individuals, each bringing unique ideas and perspectives. When we come together after the primary, we emerge stronger, more unified, and ready to serve our communities together. On Tuesday, I humbly ask for your vote to show District 27 that we stand for unity and commitment to our shared values."

Latest Headlines
Michele Reneau Denies Negativity Toward Patsy Hazlewood; Asks GOP Unity
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2024
Hoops Central: #12 Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb
Hoops Central: #12 Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2024
Chattanooga Women Host Shorter In Season Hoops Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2024
Gas Prices Fall 13.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2024
Breaking News
Gas Prices Fall 13.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/4/2024

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILA ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/4/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/3/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Says Michele Reneau Backers Continue Attack On Her
Patsy Hazlewood Says Michele Reneau Backers Continue Attack On Her
  • 11/2/2024
Glenn Miller Band Brings Down The House At UTC Fine Arts Center
Glenn Miller Band Brings Down The House At UTC Fine Arts Center
  • 11/2/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/2/2024
Signal Mountain Reaches Terms With Exiting Town Manager
Signal Mountain Reaches Terms With Exiting Town Manager
  • 11/1/2024
Opinion
Thanks To The Poll Workers
  • 11/3/2024
Legalizing Marijuana Comes With A Lot Of Baggage
  • 11/3/2024
How To End The Ukrainian War
  • 11/4/2024
Allison Gorman Does Her Research Before Opening Her Mouth
  • 11/3/2024
So What Is It?
  • 11/3/2024
Sports
Hoops Central: #12 Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb
Hoops Central: #12 Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb
  • 11/4/2024
Paul Payne: Dan Earl Preserving Culture Of UTC Basketball Amid Changing Times
Paul Payne: Dan Earl Preserving Culture Of UTC Basketball Amid Changing Times
  • 11/3/2024
Chattanooga Mocs Men’s Basketball Opens Season At USC On Monday Night
Chattanooga Mocs Men’s Basketball Opens Season At USC On Monday Night
  • 11/3/2024
Chattanooga Women Host Shorter In Season Hoops Opener
  • 11/4/2024
Dan Fleser: Vol Teammates Push Sampson Into The Record Book
Dan Fleser: Vol Teammates Push Sampson Into The Record Book
  • 11/3/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
  • 11/4/2024
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
  • 11/1/2024
VIDEO: Tennessee Valley Railroad Fall Colors Train Ride
  • 11/3/2024
The Beat Of Motown At The J Set For Nov. 16
  • 11/4/2024
Messiah Community Sing-Along Set For Dec. 15
  • 11/4/2024
Entertainment
St. Paul's Artist Series Announces 2024-2025 Season
St. Paul's Artist Series Announces 2024-2025 Season
  • 11/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/1/2024
MacDowell Music Club Of Chattanooga To Hold Free Concert Nov. 6
  • 11/1/2024
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
  • 10/29/2024
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Opinion
Thanks To The Poll Workers
  • 11/3/2024
Legalizing Marijuana Comes With A Lot Of Baggage
  • 11/3/2024
Allison Gorman Does Her Research Before Opening Her Mouth
  • 11/3/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
TVA Releases Helene Data
  • 11/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Charlie Brock
  • 11/4/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 11/4/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Donate Vacant City-Owned Properties In Partnership With Chattanooga Land Bank Authority
  • 11/4/2024
CNE Wins Jack Kemp Excellence In Affordable And Workforce Housing Award
  • 11/1/2024
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
  • 10/31/2024
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
Hamilton County Schools Leadership Appointments Announced
  • 11/1/2024
2 Local Teachers Among TQEE 1st Annual TN Early Educators Awardees
  • 11/1/2024
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
  • 10/31/2024
Living Well
Dr. C. Lee Jackson Named CHI Memorial Chief Medical Officer
Dr. C. Lee Jackson Named CHI Memorial Chief Medical Officer
  • 11/1/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
  • 10/31/2024
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
  • 10/30/2024
Memories
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
  • 10/30/2024
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Host Meetings At 11 Parks To Discuss Site Management Plans
  • 10/31/2024
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: To Vote Or Not to Vote - Is That The Question?
Bob Tamasy: To Vote Or Not to Vote - Is That The Question?
  • 11/4/2024
Rev. James Langston To Be Honored At Hillcrest Baptist Church
Rev. James Langston To Be Honored At Hillcrest Baptist Church
  • 11/3/2024
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Announces 137th Church Anniversary & Homecoming And Thankful Thursdays Services
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Announces 137th Church Anniversary & Homecoming And Thankful Thursdays Services
  • 11/1/2024
Obituaries
Harry DeForrest Mansfield
Harry DeForrest Mansfield
  • 11/4/2024
Luther Ray "Luke" Rutherford
Luther Ray "Luke" Rutherford
  • 11/4/2024
Bradley Keith Marks
Bradley Keith Marks
  • 11/3/2024