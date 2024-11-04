Michele Reneau Denies Negativity Toward Patsy Hazlewood; Asks GOP Unity

House District 27 Republican candidate Michele Reneau on Monday denied any negativity toward former Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, who she upset in the primary.

Ms. Reneau, who is facing Democrat Kathy Lennon in Tuesday's general election, asked for party unity.

Ms. Reneau said, "Rep. Hazlewood claims my campaign has ‘continued with negative rhetoric against her.’

"I’ll be as clear as possible: This is patently false and verifiably untrue. My campaign has not mentioned Ms. Hazlewood since the primary election negatively. In fact, I did attempt to return her phone call after the primary election and left a voice mail. Despite our differences, I have honored and recognized Rep. Hazlewood for her service and work to our community when I have mentioned her name.

"However, instead of focusing on this or the underhanded tactics of the Democrat Party to spread outright falsehoods in order to divide the Republican Party, I’m focusing on the greater goal of unity and strength.

"It’s easy to get caught up in the noise and negativity, but we must remember the values that bind us together and the priorities we share for Tennessee and for our nation. By standing united, we amplify our voices and bring real solutions to the issues we all care about - protecting our liberties, supporting families, and building a stronger Tennessee for the future. Now is the time to come together, cast our votes with a unified purpose, and show the power of a truly united Republican Party.

"The Democrats are known for accusing their opponent for what it is they are actually doing or what they want to do. As Mr. Folkner offered previously, my opponent, Democrat, “Kathy Lennon, supported a 34-cent tax increase during her time on the school board, then disrespected other Commissioners for voting against it despite many other ways they had supported schools. Lennon has openly shown disdain for our law enforcement officers, once posting a closed fist on social media and supporting protests that undermined those who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe. And let’s not forget, her participation in underhanded election behavior in 2020 violating the Anti-Skullduggery Act.”

"Primaries are hard, but they remind us that our party is full of dedicated individuals, each bringing unique ideas and perspectives. When we come together after the primary, we emerge stronger, more unified, and ready to serve our communities together. On Tuesday, I humbly ask for your vote to show District 27 that we stand for unity and commitment to our shared values."