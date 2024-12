Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BOWMAN, JERISHA NISHELL

7120 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CARPENTER, JOSEPH RICHARD

4501 GREENHAM LN CROWLEY, 76036

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER, DONNY NELSON

2309 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER

2512 CORRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COLLINS, ALEXANDER DON

1908 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOSS, NELAND MICHAEL

PO #66 WILDWOOD,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DOUGLAS, BRITNEY MICHELLE

747 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112314

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



ESTES, STEPHEN NICHOLAS

561 BEAVER ROAD FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FEATHERSTONE, STANLEY

1427 ROWEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GREEN, LATOESHA

2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



HARRIS, JAISON DEJUAN

4009 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



HYATTE, KEVIN LAVON

3784 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN REGISTRATION)

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE

706 JOHN RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR

1243 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

329 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

727 E.

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffINDECENT EXPOSUREMCCRARY, MATTHEW JASON14225 MAY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONMOORE, MALACHI DESHAWN4110 MIDWOODE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMORGAN, TESSANNA M2138 CURTIS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENORTHCUTT, WHITNEY LASHEA350 66TH AV PALMER, 37365Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAQUINTERO - CALA, MELISSA221 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA2824 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071401Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAMOS-RMIREZ, MICAELA2101 ALLIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA1109 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTROGERS, THALIA2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ROLLINS, KENNETH RAY7654 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, BRANDON DELWON1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)EVADING ARRESTFALSE REPORTSUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (FELON IN POSSESSIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SYLER, LINDA MARIE908 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED,TATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADINGVESQUEZ JIMENEZ, EFRAIN1909 HUFF PLACE APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWYNN, TARESHA MONIQUECHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

