2 Arrested In Dec. 9th Shooting On Highway 58

Damien Bennett
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Damien Bennett and Patrick Bennett after a person was shot in the 4400 block of Highway 58 on Dec. 9.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4400 block of Highway 58 at 9:30 p.m. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a person shot and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. When the officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 19-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
CPD's Neighborhood Policing patrol officers were able to locate and detain both suspects.
CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.
The preliminary investigation shows the victim was in a verbal argument with the two men when they both pulled out guns and pointed the guns at the victim. Damien Bennett fired a shot and struck the victim.
The Homicide Detective was able to obtain arrest warrants charging 21-year-old Damien Bennett with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with wvidence. Arrest warrants were obtained charging 22-year-old Patrick Bennett with aggravated assault.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
Patrick Bennett