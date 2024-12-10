2 Arrested In Dec. 9th Shooting On Highway 58

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Damien Bennett and Patrick Bennett after a person was shot in the 4400 block of Highway 58 on Dec. 9.





Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4400 block of Highway 58 at 9:30 p.m. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a person shot and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. When the officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 19-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.CPD's Neighborhood Policing patrol officers were able to locate and detain both suspects.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was in a verbal argument with the two men when they both pulled out guns and pointed the guns at the victim. Damien Bennett fired a shot and struck the victim.





The Homicide Detective was able to obtain arrest warrants charging 21-year-old Damien Bennett with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and tampering with wvidence. Arrest warrants were obtained charging 22-year-old Patrick Bennett with aggravated assault.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.





The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.