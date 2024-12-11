Man Faces Charges For Posting Woman's Topless Photo On Instagram

A Chattanooga man who police said shared a woman's topless photo on his Instagram account is facing charges of stalking, among others.Rosem Marvon Alexander, 20, was arrested on Tuesday.Officials said in October a woman contacted police to find out what had been done about an earlier complaint she had filed about Alexander sharing a nude photo of her on his Instagram account.She said he had posted a picture of her sleeping in a bed, while topless. She said the photo came from a video Alexander had made of her without her permission, while she was sleeping.The photo taken was a screen shot from the video of her waking up and trying to take the phone from him after realizing what he was doing. She told police she believed he had deleted the video until a friend told her about the photo after seeing it shortly after it was posted.The woman said that prior to this incident, Alexander was harassing her with unwanted texts and phone calls. She said during the homecoming week at UTC, Alexander had called her over 300 times and she was afraid of him. She said after blocking him on her social media accounts, he continued to contact her through an app called Text Now, which sends texts anonymously.An order of protection hearing was held on Tuesday, after which officers arrested Alexander.During the arrest, officers said Alexander was told repeatedly to get off of his phone, but he refused. He also refused to take his hands out of his pockets while police attempted to place him in handcuffs, causing the officers to use physical force.