Tyner Middle Parent Comes To School And Fights Teacher

A Tyner Middle School parent on Tuesday came to the school and engaged in a fight with a teacher, authorities said.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., the School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner Middle was requested by administrators to respond to the front lobby for a reported fight. On arrival the deputy found two men involved in a physical altercation and called for additional resources.

Once order was restored by the SRD and school staff, it was learned that one of the participants in the altercation was the parent of a student at Tyner Middle School and the other was the child's teacher.

During the subsequent investigation, the deputy learned that the parent came to school to confront the teacher about comments he allegedly made about his child's hair and appearance.

The parent, Jeremy Mitchell, was immediately taken into custody. While speaking with Mitchell it was discovered that during the fight he sustained a cut to his head that required treatment at a local medical facility. Upon searching Mitchell, a small amount of suspected narcotics were found on his person. Mitchell advised the deputy that it was fentanyl.

Mitchell will be charged with assault and possession of a controlled substance.