Latest Headlines

Tyner Middle Parent Comes To School And Fights Teacher

  • Wednesday, December 11, 2024

A Tyner Middle School parent on Tuesday came to the school and engaged in a fight with a teacher, authorities said.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., the School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner Middle was requested by administrators to respond to the front lobby for a reported fight. On arrival the deputy found two men involved in a physical altercation and called for additional resources.

Once order was restored by the SRD and school staff, it was learned that one of the participants in the altercation was the parent of a student at Tyner Middle School and the other was the child's teacher.

During the subsequent investigation, the deputy learned that the parent came to school to confront the teacher about comments he allegedly made about his child's hair and appearance. 

The parent, Jeremy Mitchell, was immediately taken into custody. While speaking with Mitchell it was discovered that during the fight he sustained a cut to his head that required treatment at a local medical facility. Upon searching Mitchell, a small amount of suspected narcotics were found on his person. Mitchell advised the deputy that it was fentanyl.

Mitchell will be charged with assault and possession of a controlled substance.

 

Latest Headlines
Tyner Middle Parent Comes To School And Fights Teacher
  • Breaking News
  • 12/11/2024
Covenant Struggles In First Half, Loses 118-87 To Sewanee
  • Sports
  • 12/11/2024
CFC's Jesse Williams To Play For Trinidad And Tobago National Team
  • Sports
  • 12/11/2024
Etter, Davis Recognized By Tennessee PGA Section
Etter, Davis Recognized By Tennessee PGA Section
  • Sports
  • 12/11/2024
Mocs Travel to Evansville for Thursday Night Tilt
  • Sports
  • 12/11/2024
Mocs’ Bonham Proud To Finish His College Journey In Chattanooga
Mocs’ Bonham Proud To Finish His College Journey In Chattanooga
  • Sports
  • 12/11/2024
Breaking News
Tyner Middle Parent Comes To School And Fights Teacher
  • 12/11/2024

A Tyner Middle School parent on Tuesday came to the school and engaged in a fight with a teacher, authorities said. At approximately 2:10 p.m., the School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner ... more

Apartment Fire In Dalton Contained By Sprinkler System
  • 12/11/2024

A Tuesday afternoon fire at the Crown Mill Lofts apartments in Dalton could have been much worse, but it was stopped by the building's sprinkler system. The fire started in an electrical outlet ... more

Man Faces Charges For Posting Woman's Topless Photo On Instagram
Man Faces Charges For Posting Woman's Topless Photo On Instagram
  • 12/11/2024

A Chattanooga man who police said shared a woman's topless photo on his Instagram account is facing charges of stalking, among others. Rosem Marvon Alexander, 20, was arrested on Tuesday. ... more

Breaking News
Rhea County Advancing Project For Mixed-Income Housing At Morgantown Community
  • 12/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/11/2024
Matt Justice Gets Unanimous Vote For Signal Mountain Town Manager; Digital Library Membership Offered
  • 12/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Christmas With Luther In The 50s And 60s
Earl Freudenberg: Christmas With Luther In The 50s And 60s
  • 12/10/2024
2 Arrested In Dec. 9th Shooting On Highway 58
2 Arrested In Dec. 9th Shooting On Highway 58
  • 12/10/2024
Opinion
Signal Mountain Is Lucky To Have Matt Justice
  • 12/11/2024
Celebrating Bill Of Rights Day 2024
  • 12/11/2024
Janie Varnell Has The Commitment To Public Service That Defines Truly Exceptional Attorneys
  • 12/11/2024
Tennessee Police Benevolent Association Supports Janie Varnell
  • 12/10/2024
The Shift In Universities
  • 12/10/2024
Sports
Mocs’ Bonham Proud To Finish His College Journey In Chattanooga
Mocs’ Bonham Proud To Finish His College Journey In Chattanooga
  • 12/11/2024
Mocs Travel to Evansville for Thursday Night Tilt
  • 12/11/2024
Etter, Davis Recognized By Tennessee PGA Section
Etter, Davis Recognized By Tennessee PGA Section
  • 12/11/2024
#1 Vols Post 75-62 Win over Miami in Jimmy V Classic
#1 Vols Post 75-62 Win over Miami in Jimmy V Classic
  • 12/10/2024
Mark Wiedmer: It's Great To Be A Tennessee Vol This Week
Mark Wiedmer: It's Great To Be A Tennessee Vol This Week
  • 12/10/2024
Happenings
Delivery Of First Wreaths To Chattanooga National Cemetery For Wreaths Across Chattanooga Set For Dec. 12
  • 12/11/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Not Quite Retired
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Not Quite Retired
  • 12/11/2024
Holiday Winter Gala At North River Civic Center Is Dec. 20
Holiday Winter Gala At North River Civic Center Is Dec. 20
  • 12/11/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes 4 New Fennec Foxes
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes 4 New Fennec Foxes
  • 12/10/2024
Chattanooga Business Elite Announces 2025 BEC Awards
  • 12/10/2024
Entertainment
Herb Alpert Makes Chattanooga Debut At 89
  • 12/11/2024
A Christmas Carol Musical Is Saturday And Sunday
  • 12/9/2024
VIDEO: Chattanooga Choo Choo Chorus
  • 12/11/2024
Herb Alpert Still Blowing His Horn At 89
Herb Alpert Still Blowing His Horn At 89
  • 12/10/2024
Pop-Up Concert And Book Sale At The St. Elmo Fire Hall Is Friday
Pop-Up Concert And Book Sale At The St. Elmo Fire Hall Is Friday
  • 12/9/2024
Opinion
Signal Mountain Is Lucky To Have Matt Justice
  • 12/11/2024
Celebrating Bill Of Rights Day 2024
  • 12/11/2024
Janie Varnell Has The Commitment To Public Service That Defines Truly Exceptional Attorneys
  • 12/11/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
EPB, TVA EnergyRight Home Energy Rebates Help Generate $16.1 Million In Local Economic Activity
  • 12/11/2024
Kronos Carbon Appoints Peter Knez As Chairman
Kronos Carbon Appoints Peter Knez As Chairman
  • 12/10/2024
Cúrate MedAesthetics Opens Second Location In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/11/2024
Real Estate
Developer Gets 2 Projects Approved, But Not Large One In East Chattanooga
  • 12/10/2024
Large Subdivision Planned Near Top Of Roberts Mill Road Despite Neighbors' Opposition
  • 12/10/2024
Plan Hamilton Review Deferred To Ensure Comprehensive Evaluation
  • 12/5/2024
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Trains AI Model To Classify Dinosaur Teeth
Southern Adventist University Trains AI Model To Classify Dinosaur Teeth
  • 12/11/2024
Taylor Named Lee University’s Honorary Alumnus Of The Year
Taylor Named Lee University’s Honorary Alumnus Of The Year
  • 12/10/2024
GNTC Student Overcomes Hardship To Earn Adult Echocardiography Degree
GNTC Student Overcomes Hardship To Earn Adult Echocardiography Degree
  • 12/10/2024
Living Well
The Salvation Army Seeks Help To Bring Christmas Joy To Angels In Need
  • 12/11/2024
Chattanooga Rescue Mission To Hold Christmas Eve Banquet For The Homeless
  • 12/11/2024
Love Without Reason Celebrates 17th Birthday Dec. 11
Love Without Reason Celebrates 17th Birthday Dec. 11
  • 12/11/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
  • 12/10/2024
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Outdoors
Nearly 70,000 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 4th Annual No Trash November
  • 12/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: There's Been Something Just A Little Bit Off Here Lately
White Oak Mountain Ranger: There's Been Something Just A Little Bit Off Here Lately
  • 12/9/2024
TFWC Approves Rule Changes Made At Final 2024 Meeting
  • 12/6/2024
Travel
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
PHOTOS: Christmas At Cloudland Hotel On Lookout Mountain
  • 12/5/2024
Church
Friends Of Hixson And Hixson Kiwanis Sponsor Lighting Of The Hixson Community Christmas Tree
Friends Of Hixson And Hixson Kiwanis Sponsor Lighting Of The Hixson Community Christmas Tree
  • 12/11/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Will Be December 15
  • 12/10/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/11/2024
Obituaries
Richard Jack Stone, Sr.
Richard Jack Stone, Sr.
  • 12/11/2024
Shirley Yvonne Fry
Shirley Yvonne Fry
  • 12/11/2024
Mary Beth Sloan Gravitt
Mary Beth Sloan Gravitt
  • 12/11/2024