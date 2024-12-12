Latest Headlines

2 North Shore Shopping Complex On Manufacturers Road Sells For $34 Million

  • Thursday, December 12, 2024

The 2 North Shore shopping complex on Manufacturers Road has sold for $34 million.

2 North Shore is touted as "the strongest retail center within many miles of downtown Chattanooga."

Anchored by Whole Foods and Rock Creek Outfitters, it is the only LEED Gold shopping center in the region. It was the first LEED Core & Shell certified shopping development in Chattanooga.

The complex has 98,510 square feet of leasable area.

It also features 376 parking spaces at the 6.69-acre site.

2 North Shore was built in 2007.

It was sold in 2016 to Fairway Investments, which used Fairway Management Group to manage it.

The sale is from Fairway to Kb Chattanooga Llc.

The sale includes the First Bank location as well as the section along Manufacturers Road and the back section that includes Whole Foods.

