Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BEHRENDT, GRANT ALLEN

7001 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, INAH JANNA

1808 COWART ST Chattanooga, 374083090

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY

2201 Milne St Chattanooga, 374064127

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN

46 AMY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BEHRENDT, GRANT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/22/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BELLIPANNI, MICHAEL TOWERY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/12/2006

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) BROWN, INAH JANNA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHAPARRO, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/29/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) CHARLES, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/06/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEAN, ELASHANTI

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR DOZIER, KELVON D

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DOZIER, LATREYUIUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/14/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/18/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GODINEZ DIAZ, MARDOQUEO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ, RHUANNY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALE, EMMA RHIANNA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/05/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HUFF, RICKY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JOHNSON, DEMETRIUS JAMEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/27/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KING, SHAELA MONEAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/01/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/24/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, MARY EMILY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OWENS, TYAJA TERNE SECRED

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

OTHER ( HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS) ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/14/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, DOMINIQUE LUVIEVE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WARE, ARIAH MYASIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RIOT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WILSON, KEVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Humane Society



Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OR MANUFACTURING)CHAPARRO, ANTHONY8756 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373419701Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE4059 HWY 70 NORTH EDSON, 37731Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CUNNINGHAM, PATRICK BERNARD103 S AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYDEAN, ELASHANTI1318 WINTON DRIVE APT 27 DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOZIER, KELVON D5348 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDOZIER, LATREYUIUS1310 HIGHLAND ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEDWARDS, DEBBY SMITH3RD 16 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFENNELL, UNTRELL2108 COOLEY ST UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYGIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PARKWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GODINEZ DIAZ, MARDOQUEO104 BEACH STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE2201 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064127Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS7249 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYHUFF, RICKY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJONES, TERRENCE LEBRON1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PKWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ-JUAN, LUIS CANDELARIO702 MCGOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDANIEL, WILLIAM TERRY1997 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTMOORE, MARY EMILY134 W WATKINS ST LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501138Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW7001 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTOWENS, TYAJA TERNE SECRED408 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallOTHER ( HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS)ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE4115 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, DOMINIQUE LUVIEVE1711 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARE, ARIAH MYASIA621 SHANNON AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION RIOTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWILSON, KEVIN LEE404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111905Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IILIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN108 RED BARN ROAD GRUETLI LAAGER, 37339Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



