Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BEHRENDT, GRANT ALLEN
7001 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, INAH JANNA
1808 COWART ST Chattanooga, 374083090
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY
2201 Milne St Chattanooga, 374064127
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN
46 AMY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CHAPARRO, ANTHONY
8756 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373419701
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE
4059 HWY 70 NORTH EDSON, 37731
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, PATRICK BERNARD
103 S AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DEAN, ELASHANTI
1318 WINTON DRIVE APT 27 DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOZIER, KELVON D
5348 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOZIER, LATREYUIUS
1310 HIGHLAND ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EDWARDS, DEBBY SMITH
3RD 16 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FENNELL, UNTRELL
2108 COOLEY ST UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE
5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PARKWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GODINEZ DIAZ, MARDOQUEO
104 BEACH STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE
2201 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064127
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS
7249 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023902
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON
1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE
5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PKWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ-JUAN, LUIS CANDELARIO
702 MCGOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDANIEL, WILLIAM TERRY
1997 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
MOORE, MARY EMILY
134 W WATKINS ST LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501138
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW
7001 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, TYAJA TERNE SECRED
408 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER ( HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS)
ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
4115 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, DOMINIQUE LUVIEVE
1711 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
621 SHANNON AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RIOT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILSON, KEVIN LEE
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111905
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN
108 RED BARN ROAD GRUETLI LAAGER, 37339
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BEHRENDT, GRANT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/22/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BELLIPANNI, MICHAEL TOWERY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/12/2006
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
- POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|BROWN, INAH JANNA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHAPARRO, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|CHARLES, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEAN, ELASHANTI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|DOZIER, KELVON D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DOZIER, LATREYUIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/14/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GODINEZ DIAZ, MARDOQUEO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOMEZ, RHUANNY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HALE, EMMA RHIANNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JOHNSON, DEMETRIUS JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/27/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, SHAELA MONEAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/24/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, MARY EMILY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, TYAJA TERNE SECRED
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- OTHER ( HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS)
|
|ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, DOMINIQUE LUVIEVE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RIOT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WILSON, KEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|