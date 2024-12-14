Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, December 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
BEHRENDT, GRANT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/22/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELLIPANNI, MICHAEL TOWERY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/12/2006
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
  • POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
BROWN, INAH JANNA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAPARRO, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
CHARLES, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEAN, ELASHANTI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOZIER, KELVON D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOZIER, LATREYUIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/14/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GODINEZ DIAZ, MARDOQUEO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOMEZ, RHUANNY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRISSOM, WISTERIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALE, EMMA RHIANNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HOOD, RICHARD QUATERIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, DEMETRIUS JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/27/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, SHAELA MONEAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/24/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, MARY EMILY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORZINO, DAKOTA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, TYAJA TERNE SECRED
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • OTHER ( HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS)
ROBLERO-PEREZ, DEYNER FELIPE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/14/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, DOMINIQUE LUVIEVE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RIOT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILSON, KEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Humane Society

Last Date of Arrest: 12/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




