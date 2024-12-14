Latest Headlines

Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala

  • Saturday, December 14, 2024
Luis Moises Herrera Vicente
Luis Moises Herrera Vicente

An intoxicated man who wrecked into a utility pole early Saturday morning and then tried to flee the scene later laughed and said he wanted to be sent back to Guatemala.

Luis Moises Herrera Vicente, 21, said he had no driver's license or insurance on his black Dodge Ram.

There were two empty beverage containers on the driver's floorboard.

An officer at the scene on Fifth Avenue and E. 28th Street said there were several citations in the car that Vicente had received for DUI and other offenses in Georgia.

The vehicle was towed and Vicente was taken to jail. 

Latest Headlines
Lee Men, Women Split With Alabama At Huntsville
  • Sports
  • 12/14/2024
Baylor Rallies To Defeat Signal Mountain, 77-44
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/14/2024
Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala
Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2024
3 Killed In Single-Car Crash In East Ridge Tunnel
  • Breaking News
  • 12/14/2024
Riedel, Hirschman Poised To Secure PGA Tour Cards
Riedel, Hirschman Poised To Secure PGA Tour Cards
  • Sports
  • 12/14/2024
Central's Ronye’ Watson Is Top Offensive Player For East At TACA East-West All-Star Classic
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/14/2024
Breaking News
Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala
Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala
  • 12/14/2024

An intoxicated man who wrecked into a utility pole early Saturday morning and then tried to flee the scene later laughed and said he wanted to be sent back to Guatemala. Luis Moises Herrera ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AARON, ... more

City Councilwoman Dr. Carol Berz Dies Unexpectedly
City Councilwoman Dr. Carol Berz Dies Unexpectedly
  • 12/13/2024

Dr. Carol Berz, District 6 City Council representative, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday. Her family requests that the community respects their privacy at this time, officials ... more

Breaking News
Frazier Avenue Apartment Fire That Required 7 Rescues Was Caused By Electric Vehicle
  • 12/13/2024
Sheriff's Office Responds To Bomb Threat On Apison Pike; Arrest Made
  • 12/13/2024
Frequent Customer Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Employee At Family Dollar In Brainerd
Frequent Customer Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Employee At Family Dollar In Brainerd
  • 12/13/2024
Tivoli Theatre Restoration Project Now Funded; Construction Begins In January
  • 12/13/2024
Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Lanes On Highway 153 Southbound
  • 12/13/2024
Opinion
The Supreme Court Has Done Nothing To Uphold The Bill Of Rights - And Response
  • 12/13/2024
Jerry Summers: D-Day, December 19, 2024
Jerry Summers: D-Day, December 19, 2024
  • 12/13/2024
Dr. Carol Berz Was Kind And Compassionate
  • 12/14/2024
Broken Pothole Promises
  • 12/13/2024
Janie Varnell Is Unwaveringly Committed To Chattanooga
  • 12/13/2024
Sports
With Ziegler, Lanier Down, Jordan Gainey Comes Through Big In Vols Win At Illinois
  • 12/14/2024
Riedel, Hirschman Poised To Secure PGA Tour Cards
Riedel, Hirschman Poised To Secure PGA Tour Cards
  • 12/14/2024
No. 19/18 Lady Vols Hit 30 Threes In 139-59 Win Over NC Central
No. 19/18 Lady Vols Hit 30 Threes In 139-59 Win Over NC Central
  • 12/14/2024
22 Moc Athletes Earn Degrees At 264th Commencement Saturday
  • 12/14/2024
UTC Women Travel To No. 24 Nebraska
  • 12/14/2024
Happenings
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
  • 12/14/2024
John Shearer: Visiting With GPS Class Of 1974 Following 50-Year Reunion
John Shearer: Visiting With GPS Class Of 1974 Following 50-Year Reunion
  • 12/13/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes (1925) - L. Williams (2024)
Jerry Summers: Scopes (1925) - L. Williams (2024)
  • 12/13/2024
Double Demonstration Day Offered At In-Town Gallery
Double Demonstration Day Offered At In-Town Gallery
  • 12/14/2024
Profiles Of Valor: LCDR Jonny Kim (USN)
Profiles Of Valor: LCDR Jonny Kim (USN)
  • 12/13/2024
Entertainment
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
The Next Jazz Futures Is Dec. 19
The Next Jazz Futures Is Dec. 19
  • 12/12/2024
Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/12/2024
Scenic City Community Orchestra Seeking Musicians
  • 12/12/2024
Opinion
The Supreme Court Has Done Nothing To Uphold The Bill Of Rights - And Response
  • 12/13/2024
Jerry Summers: D-Day, December 19, 2024
Jerry Summers: D-Day, December 19, 2024
  • 12/13/2024
Dr. Carol Berz Was Kind And Compassionate
  • 12/14/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Greg Callaham Graphic Design Earns 7 National Awards For Advertising Designs
Greg Callaham Graphic Design Earns 7 National Awards For Advertising Designs
  • 12/13/2024
EPB, TVA EnergyRight Home Energy Rebates Help Generate $16.1 Million In Local Economic Activity
  • 12/11/2024
USPS Seeks Rural Carrier Associates
  • 12/12/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
  • 12/12/2024
Developer Gets 2 Projects Approved, But Not Large One In East Chattanooga
  • 12/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 5-11
  • 12/12/2024
Student Scene
HCS And Lee University’s HDCOE To Partner In Creation Of L.E.E. Program
  • 12/13/2024
Signal Mountain Middle School Art Students Raise Money For Food Drive
Signal Mountain Middle School Art Students Raise Money For Food Drive
  • 12/13/2024
GNTC Honors Fall 2024 Graduates
GNTC Honors Fall 2024 Graduates
  • 12/13/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Gastroenterology Hires Physician’s Assistant Kelly Peak
Erlanger Gastroenterology Hires Physician’s Assistant Kelly Peak
  • 12/13/2024
Pediatric Diagnostic Associates Launches Independent Practice
  • 12/12/2024
Erlanger East Hospital Expands Footprint With New Office Space
Erlanger East Hospital Expands Footprint With New Office Space
  • 12/12/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
  • 12/10/2024
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Outdoors
Multi-Agency Effort Emphasizes Safety For Boaters And Anglers Near Dams
  • 12/12/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment On Proposal To List The Eastern Hellbender As Endangered
  • 12/12/2024
Annual Christmas Tree And Electronics Recycling Event Set For Jan. 4
Annual Christmas Tree And Electronics Recycling Event Set For Jan. 4
  • 12/11/2024
Travel
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
Church
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 12/13/2024
Bob Tamasy: Seeking The Light In The Season Of Light
Bob Tamasy: Seeking The Light In The Season Of Light
  • 12/12/2024
Obituaries
Donnie Carl “Smiley” Burns
  • 12/14/2024
Aura Elisa Rodriguez
  • 12/14/2024
Robert Reed Sanderlin
Robert Reed Sanderlin
  • 12/14/2024