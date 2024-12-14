Drunk Man At Wreck Scene Laughs, Says He Wants To Be Sent Back To Guatemala

An intoxicated man who wrecked into a utility pole early Saturday morning and then tried to flee the scene later laughed and said he wanted to be sent back to Guatemala.

Luis Moises Herrera Vicente, 21, said he had no driver's license or insurance on his black Dodge Ram.

There were two empty beverage containers on the driver's floorboard.

An officer at the scene on Fifth Avenue and E. 28th Street said there were several citations in the car that Vicente had received for DUI and other offenses in Georgia.

The vehicle was towed and Vicente was taken to jail.