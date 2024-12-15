Car Fire Started By Person Using Propane Heater For Heat; Eastgate EPB Building Damaged

The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to a car fire at 830 Eastgate Loop at 2:24 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival on scene, Ladder 13’s crew located a fully-engulfed car located under the drive-thru awning of the EPB payment building. L13 immediately upgraded the call to a commercial fire as flames were spreading into the structure. A full response was dispatched and arrived on scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

CPD notified CFD crews that when they arrived on scene prior to L13's arrival, officers discovered that an individual had been sleeping in the car and using some type of propane heater in the vehicle. The car caught fire and the occupant was burned in the process.

HCEMS transported the injured patient to the hospital. Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 8, Engine 21, Engine 15, Battalion 2 Blue Shift and CFD Investigations responded.