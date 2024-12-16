Man Who Fired Shots At Woman, Hit Catoosa Deputy With Vehicle Is Shot And Killed By Officers

A man who allegedly fired shots at a woman and then drove a vehicle into a Catoosa County deputy was shot and killed by law enforcement on Sunday night.

According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary R. Sisk at approximately 10:25 p.m., Catoosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 641 Karen Dr. regarding reports of shots fired and a female screaming.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a black male in the driveway beside a running vehicle. The suspect began to resist law enforcement officers, including a Georgia State Patrol Trooper who had arrived on the scene, it was stated.

A taser was deployed but was ineffective. The suspect fled into the residence, exited through a side door, and attempted to reverse his vehicle out of the driveway. As the suspect reversed, a deputy was positioned in the doorway and was struck by the vehicle.

Sheriff Sisk said, "In response to the imminent danger posed by the suspect’s actions, law enforcement officers discharged their firearms to stop the vehicular assault and protect the deputy."

The deputy who was struck by the vehicle was treated at a local hospital and has since been released. The suspect was transported to Erlanger Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is handling the investigation into this incident.

As is standard protocol, the deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Sisk "expressed his gratitude for the professionalism shown by the officers involved and asks for the community's patience as the GBI conducts a thorough investigation into the events of that night."