Passenger, 21, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Traffic Crash Friday On Highway 153

A 21-year-old passenger has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Highway 153 on Friday.

The wreck happened at 6:23 a.m. at 280 Hwy 153.

CPD’s Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation. The preliminary investigation shows a Kenworth AA driven by a 49-year-old man had just entered Hwy. 153 SB from Jersey Pike.The Kenworth had merged onto Highway 153 when it was struck by the Isuzu causing heavy damage to the cab of the Isuzu.

The driver and passenger had to be extricated by Chattanooga Fire and were taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with serious life-threatening injuries.



On Sunday, CPD’s Traffic Unit was notified that the passenger had succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Chattanooga Fire Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 8, Squad 7, Squad 13, Battalion 2 and Special Operations responded. CFD shift change occurred on the scene.

