Chattanooga Airport Close To All-Time Enplanement Record; Board Honors Councilwoman Berz

By year’s end, enplanements should surpass the all-time record set in 2019, Airport President and CEO April Cameron announced in her report to the Airport Board on Monday.

December is very close to the 44,500 enplanements needed to break the 554,000-record set in 2019.

“We think it’s going to happen,” Ms. Cameron said.

She reported that October and November monthly enplanements each were 17 percent higher than those monthly tallies in 2023.

“We’re ending on a high note,” she said.

October enplanements were the highest in the Airport’s history, she told the group, even with hurricanes subduing Allegiant Air’s numbers.

The Chattanooga Airport added new service to Las Vegas and La Guardia in 2024, and Allegiant announced in November that it will offer new service to Punta Gorda, Fla., near Fort Meyers, Feb. 13 through May 11, 2025.

Seat capacity rose 30 percent from 2023 to 2024 and continues to rise as airlines send bigger planes to Chattanooga. Ms. Cameron said the Airport’s challenge now is to fill those seats while load factors hover around 85 percent, which is about the national average.

Ms. Cameron announced the airport has hired Anna Hobbs to be the airport’s first social media specialist.

“Social media is so important to everyone’s lives,” Ms. Cameron said. The in-house position will give daily attention to the airport’s goal to educate and build awareness, she said. The airport’s marketing team has laid out a content calendar to fill with fun TikTok-style videos that attract interaction with CHA fans.

Also at the board meeting, Chairman Jim Hall extended deepest condolences upon the death of Chattanooga Councilwoman Carol Berz, who died last Wednesday.

“Her absence will be deeply felt, but her spirit will be a guiding light for all of us,” he said, calling for a moment of silence in her honor.

City of Chattanooga Chief of Staff Jermaine Freeman saluted Dr. Berz, too.

“Obviously the City Council is taking it hard, as is the mayor,” he said.

Dr. Berze’s District 6 encompasses the Airport, and Mr. Hall praised her “tireless advocacy and leadership,” crediting her for the area’s growth, unity and opportunity.

West Star Aviation Growth

West Star Aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul facility projects its growth to surpass 500 employees by the end of the year, plus 200 to 250 more employees within five years.

The company seeks 300,000 square feet more for its Chattanooga operations, West Star Vice President and General Manager Steve Goede told the group.

The CMAA board voted to lease two spaces to West Star: The airport’s 90,000-square-foot former maintenance headquarters and a 13,000-square-foot hangar space.

Chairman Hall challenged Airport officials to pursue real estate for expansions in 2025.

“Our customers love the area,” Mr. Goede said, predicting that private plane ownership will only continue to grow. Chattanooga is the most-requested relocation city for West Star employees, who are spread over 12 cities, he said.