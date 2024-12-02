Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL- EXPLOITATION OF A
BARNES, MICHAEL STPHEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN, CHALICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRADFORD GREEN, AYANNA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BRETT, BRITTANY CHANTELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/18/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
BURNETTE, TERRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/15/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONNER, CARA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/01/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CRAIG, IAN DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/08/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROSS, TRAVIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/16/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOYD, JOY S
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARVEY, TARA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HODGE, CALEB THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HUDSON, DESMOND DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, ANTONIO LEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KELLY, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, TRACY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOPEZ, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MALADY, JOSEPH NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING ARREST
MALONE, KANE JAQUES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/10/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MIRANDA, AGUSTIN MARCOS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OLIVER, BARBARA I
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RINDERKNECHT, LANDAN KURTIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RODRIGUES, AMANDA JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIAGO, EFRAIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/07/1970
Arresting Agency: National Park Service

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION




