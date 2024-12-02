Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:



ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/14/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL- EXPLOITATION OF A BARNES, MICHAEL STPHEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOWMAN, CHALICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRADFORD GREEN, AYANNA ANITA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BRETT, BRITTANY CHANTELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/19/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/18/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/17/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO) BURNETTE, TERRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/15/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CONNER, CARA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/01/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION CRAIG, IAN DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/08/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CROSS, TRAVIS RAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/16/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/07/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLOYD, JOY S

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARVEY, TARA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HODGE, CALEB THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HUDSON, DESMOND DEUNTA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, ANTONIO LEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KELLY, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LONG, TRACY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOPEZ, ERIC

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALADY, JOSEPH NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST MALONE, KANE JAQUES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/10/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MIRANDA, AGUSTIN MARCOS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE OLIVER, BARBARA I

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/07/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RINDERKNECHT, LANDAN KURTIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/14/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RODRIGUES, AMANDA JOANNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIAGO, EFRAIN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/07/1970

Arresting Agency: National Park Service



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



