Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL- EXPLOITATION OF A
BARNES, MICHAEL STPHEN
1571 OAK GROVE RD MADISONVILLE, 373546258
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN, CHALICE
2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRADFORD GREEN, AYANNA ANITA
1005 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BRETT, BRITTANY CHANTELLE
106 BELL STREET APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN
824 SYLVAN DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR
113 LAUREL ROAD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
BURNETTE, TERRY EUGENE
9811 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE
10020 BEAR TRAIL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONNER, CARA LEIGH
10231 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793812
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
2505 MARKET STREET APT 376 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CRAIG, IAN DWIGHT
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374153719
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROSS, TRAVIS RAY
629 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191305
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA
1422 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
4219 OLD WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, TRAVIS JERMAINE
107 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLOYD, JOY S
1655 FAIRCHILD RD HARRISBURG, 17110
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARVEY, TARA FAYE
2022 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 373739539
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HODGE, CALEB THOMAS
6391 LARAMIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211960
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE
135 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, ANTONIO LEJUAN
2701 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022777
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ, ERIC
2115 1/2 KIRVY AVE DUPLEX CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
119 HOLLYBERRY LN Chattanooga, 374113759
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIRANDA, AGUSTIN MARCOS
3111 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OLIVER, BARBARA I
156 VALLEY RIDGE ROAD EVANSVILLE, 37322
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
1664 GREENDALE WAY Hixson, 373434850
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
3808 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RINDERKNECHT, LANDAN KURTIS
7492 JOHN HAMMOND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RODRIGUES, AMANDA JOANNE
6363 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIAGO, EFRAIN
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: National Park Service
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
607 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET
1206 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL- EXPLOITATION OF A
|
|BARNES, MICHAEL STPHEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, CHALICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRADFORD GREEN, AYANNA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BRETT, BRITTANY CHANTELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/19/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/18/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURKE, JAMES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETTE, TERRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/15/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CONNER, CARA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/01/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|CRAIG, IAN DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/08/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CROSS, TRAVIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/16/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DARDEN, JASMYNE DESHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLOYD, JOY S
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARVEY, TARA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HODGE, CALEB THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HUDSON, DESMOND DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HYDE, SISSY ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, ANTONIO LEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KELLY, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, TRACY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOPEZ, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MALADY, JOSEPH NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|MALONE, KANE JAQUES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/10/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MIRANDA, AGUSTIN MARCOS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|OLIVER, BARBARA I
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RINDERKNECHT, LANDAN KURTIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RODRIGUES, AMANDA JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANTIAGO, EFRAIN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/07/1970
Arresting Agency: National Park Service
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|TAYLOR, LAKENDRA JANET
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|