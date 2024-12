Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAILEY, BLAKE AARON

708 GREENWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAKER, CHELEA NICHOLE

1806 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FELONY EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IN POSS OF A STOLEN FIREARM

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE

118 BELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BUSH, ARTHUR BENJAMIN

HOMELESS FAIRVIEW PARK, 44126

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARMICHAEL, CICILY JOY

284 MATT CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



DE ORTA, JOSE CRUZ

9318 PINT ST OOLTEWAH, 37353

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH

145 DUCK DRIVE ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GODWIN, MICHAEL WARREN

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GORDON, KENNETH E

5199 SHERIDAN LN ATLANTA, 303384451

Age at Arrest: 73 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAMPTON, LAURN DANIELLE

2709 CITY CO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARDEN, ORLANDO

1704 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HICKS, RONALD LEE

411 MONEY TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374053042

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW

8225 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37420

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE

116 LYNCHBURG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JEFFERIES, AMBER DE SEAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



JONES, DAVID MARIECE

190 APPALACATION TRIAL CLEVELAND, 30273

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

6306 WALDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071104

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION

2012 IVY ST Chattanooga, 374042628

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MERCIERS, TREVOR DANIEL

4909 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



NOLASCO JACOBO, VICTOR

4001 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN

743 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PADGETT, JILLIAN RHEA

705 TOMAS AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR

1714 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY

1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043518

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROSS, DARVIN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION DOM AGG ASSAULT



RUMPH, KLAYTON KURTIS

13162 HUNT RD RILEY, 480411600

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SINIARD, CRAIG EUGENE

1108 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH, JASON EDWARD

225 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:



