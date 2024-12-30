Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADKINS, JAMES JEFFERY

3249 MEADOWCREEK WAY CEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

STALKING



BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N Greenwood Ave Chattanooga, 374041223

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN

6818 TINDALE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37924

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HALL, BRIAN KEITH

8532 RICARDO LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



IBARRA CORRAL, DIEGO IGNACIO

1018 ROBINS CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN

1133 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214471

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JONES, RICKY R

751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051209

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LEOPARD, HANAH CAMILLE

420 KILLIAN SR APT C45 WAYNESVILLE, 287864591

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEWIS, JEFFREY LAVON

6418 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID

1205 S KELLEY ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NORMAN, MISTY JOY

322 CALFORINA AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC



NORWOOD, ERIC JOEMEL

934 ELY ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



OGAK, VIOLA ATTO

829 S GREENWOOD AVE UNIT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED

DUI 3RD



PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES

6819 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212504

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



ROBLERO, LIGDER DOMINGO

510 CENTRAL DR APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ROBLERO GONZALEZ, LUIS

2704 S KILDARE AVE CHICAGO, 60623

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 37431

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G



STEPHENS, ADAM JAMES

95 GENESIS SYLVA, 287796753

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE

2306 BARBARA LN LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



WALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY

616 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WALTON, KENNETH LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WINDOM, ELIJHA LEBRON

5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

