Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
BLACKMON, BECKY DOPEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HALL, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALL, TANNIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLT, TRACY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IBARRA CORRAL, DIEGO IGNACIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEOPARD, HANAH CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, JEFFREY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORGAN, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OGAK, VIOLA ATTO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • DUI 3RD
PALACIOS, FRANCISCO JAIMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 01/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROBLERO, LIGDER DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEPHENS, ADAM JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 12/04/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WINDOM, ELIJHA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/22/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



