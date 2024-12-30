Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADKINS, JAMES JEFFERY
3249 MEADOWCREEK WAY CEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
STALKING
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N Greenwood Ave Chattanooga, 374041223
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN
6818 TINDALE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37924
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HALL, BRIAN KEITH
8532 RICARDO LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IBARRA CORRAL, DIEGO IGNACIO
1018 ROBINS CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
1133 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214471
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, RICKY R
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051209
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEOPARD, HANAH CAMILLE
420 KILLIAN SR APT C45 WAYNESVILLE, 287864591
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, JEFFREY LAVON
6418 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
LOPEZ PEREZ, MINAEN DAVID
1205 S KELLEY ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NORMAN, MISTY JOY
322 CALFORINA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC
NORWOOD, ERIC JOEMEL
934 ELY ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
OGAK, VIOLA ATTO
829 S GREENWOOD AVE UNIT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED
DUI 3RD
PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES
6819 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212504
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROBLERO, LIGDER DOMINGO
510 CENTRAL DR APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBLERO GONZALEZ, LUIS
2704 S KILDARE AVE CHICAGO, 60623
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 37431
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
STEPHENS, ADAM JAMES
95 GENESIS SYLVA, 287796753
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
2306 BARBARA LN LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY
616 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, KENNETH LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WESTMORELAND, SONJA ASHLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WINDOM, ELIJHA LEBRON
5209 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
Here are the mug shots:
