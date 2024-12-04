Man Arrested After Collegedale Police Resolve Domestic Assault Standoff Peacefully

Collegedale Police responded to a domestic assault complaint on Wednesday at a residence in the 5800 block of Karen Street, located within Grindstone Estates. The suspect, Mark Joseph Contorelli, 60, barricaded himself inside the home after authorities arrived.

Armed and refusing to surrender, Contorelli barricaded himself inside the home, prompting an escalated response from Collegedale Police. With support from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, authorities successfully brought the standoff to a peaceful conclusion.

Contorelli eventually surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

"Thanks to the outstanding work of the negotiators and the coordinated efforts of all the responding officers, this situation was resolved peacefully," said Chief Jack Sapp. "We are grateful for the assistance provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office."

Contorelli has been charged with domestic assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 15, 2025.