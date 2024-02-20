Latest Headlines

Man Arrested After Stabbing Juvenile 6 Times Monday Night In Dalton

  • Tuesday, February 20, 2024
One man is in custody after a Monday night fight that ended with a juvenile teenager being stabbed multiple times. 

The teenage victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening. Blaine Bishop, 18, was arrested after the incident and charged with aggravated assault. 

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday near 4th Avenue. 

Investigators say that the victim was with some of his friends in a park when Bishop approached the victim and tried to start a fight.
Investigators believe that Bishop and the victim have had a previous history of conflict. 

During the fight, investigators say that Bishop stabbed the victim six times. Bishop then fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital for treatment. Detectives from the Dalton Police Department took over the investigation. After interviewing witnesses at the scene, investigators were able to determine the tag number of the vehicle that Bishop left in and used that information to track him to his residence on May Street. 

After obtaining warrants for his arrest, detectives arrested Bishop without incident at the residence shortly before 1 a.m. today. 

Detectives also recovered a knife that is believed to be the weapon used in the stabbing. 

This incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.
