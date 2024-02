Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAHAM, LUIS ATONIO

2905 FAXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RAPE

INCEST



AL JAFARI, HASAN M

5920 NORTH WEST 14TH ST LINCON, 38521

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

1608 NORTHCHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)



ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH

7504 JOHN HENRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY



BACON, NICOLE LEANNE

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BOSTON, JEREMY JERMAINE

1217 MICHAEL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

6651 BEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



COPELAND, SHELTON LARON

6025 MORIN CLORY DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER



DOOLEY, STEPHANIE RENEE

815 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DORRIS, DEJUAN HOSEA

3024 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



FERGUSON, WILBURN L

345 HARDEN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

ESCAPE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HICKMAN, DANIEL T

167 FERNDALE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



HODGES, ROBERT GLYNN

912 DUNSINANE LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JACOBS, DANNY DEWAYNE

2028 BOYNTON VALLEY RD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, IYONNA

402 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KELLY, JAMES JARON

3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161801

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



KEY, AMBER SHIRLONA NICOLE

351 WHITTEMORE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE



LACY, NAKIA BROOKE

1651 COUNTY RD 739 HENEGAR, 35978

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)



LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER

4701 BILL JONES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MACDONALD, HUNTER K

103 VREELAND RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MATHIS, TION DEWAYNE

2003 TINSLEY PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



MCGLOCTON, RODRIQUEZ OTIS

2231 EAST BRAINERD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MELVIN, DOZIE MCKEE

3024 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MITCHELL, KEYAUN D

4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST



MITCHELL III, JACK ALLEN

501 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

INDECENT EXPOSURE



NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG

1806 WILLIAMS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS SCH II/FENTANYL

POSS SCH II/METH

THEFT OVER $1,000

POSS SCH VI/MARIJUANA

POSS SCH IV/DIAZAPAM

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE

2833 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215133Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSIONREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATERICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON519 HICKS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METHSCHEDULE II DRUGSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING OF EVIDENCESEAMAN, LINDSAY ANN3532 HOLLIGLEN DR MARIETTA, 30062Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:EMBEZZELMENTSHIRKS, JESSE DEAN31186 RHEA COUNTY HWY SPING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESLOMAN, ALEX JACOB3639 FOREST AVE MENPHIS, 38122Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTARR, GREGORY EDWARDEAST 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTUNDERWOOD, SHEREELA LASHAY4943 COUNTY RD 85 FORT PAYNE, 35968Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESVINES, ALONZO823 PROFESSIONAL PARK NASHVILLE, 37408Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHEELER, CAROL RENEE7259 WHEEL DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, AUSTIN CRAIG191 LAWRENCE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, BRAD DEVON2441 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYWITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)WOODRUFF, MARGARET JEANETTA1010 MISSION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWYATT, ALFRED LATREY1118 EAST 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

Here are the mug shots:

ABRAHAM, LUIS ATONIO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/01/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE

INCEST AL JAFARI, HASAN M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC) ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY BACON, NICOLE LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BOSTON, JEREMY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/16/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION COPELAND, SHELTON LARON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/06/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER DORRIS, DEJUAN HOSEA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

ESCAPE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKMAN, DANIEL T

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) HODGES, ROBERT GLYNN

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 06/02/1948

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JACOBS, DANNY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, IYONNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KELLY, JAMES JARON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS KEY, AMBER SHIRLONA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE LACY, NAKIA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/12/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MACDONALD, HUNTER K

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/22/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MATHIS, TION DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/18/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MELVIN, DOZIE MCKEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MITCHELL III, JACK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE MULLINS, MATTHEW LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/20/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSS SCH II/FENTANYL

POSS SCH II/METH

THEFT OVER $1,000

POSS SCH VI/MARIJUANA

POSS SCH IV/DIAZAPAM

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G NILSON, RYAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE RICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/16/1961

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

SCHEDULE II DRUGS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING OF EVIDENCE

SEAMAN, LINDSAY ANN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/24/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

EMBEZZELMENT SHIRKS, JESSE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SLOMAN, ALEX JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STARR, GREGORY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT VINES, ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/02/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHEELER, CAROL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILSON, AUSTIN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, BRAD DEVON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/23/2005

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC) WOODRUFF, MARGARET JEANETTA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/27/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WYATT, ALFRED LATREY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/27/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR