Car Crashes Into Hamilton Funeral Home Friday Afternoon

A car crashed into Hamilton Funeral Home on Hixson Pike on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. and was caused by apparent driver error.
The crash happened during a funeral, but no one was injured.
The crash happened during a funeral, but no one was injured.
