Car Crashes Into Hamilton Funeral Home Friday Afternoon

  • Friday, February 23, 2024

A car crashed into Hamilton Funeral Home on Hixson Pike on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. and was caused by apparent driver error.

The crash happened during a funeral, but no one was injured.

 

  • 2/23/2024
John Shearer: Touring Memorial Auditorium And Looking At Its History On Its 100th Birthday
  • 2/23/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Logan Brown
  • 2/23/2024
UTC Women Close Out Home Schedule With UNC Greensboro
  • 2/23/2024
Mocs Basketball Travels To Citadel Saturday
  • 2/23/2024
UTC Tennis Teams Host Matches Saturday
  • 2/23/2024
  • 2/23/2024

A car crashed into Hamilton Funeral Home on Hixson Pike on Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. and was caused by apparent driver error. The crash happened during a funeral, ... more

PHOTOS: The Long Horn Restaurant's Last Day
  • 2/23/2024

more

National TV Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fi TV Subscribers
  • 2/23/2024

As national TV content providers continued to drive increases in the cost of delivering TV services over the last year, EPB Fiber Optics TV customers will see an increase in the cost of their ... more

Threat Against Orchard Knob Middle School Being Investigated
  • 2/23/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/23/2024
Report About Assault In Collegedale Turns Out To Be Untrue
  • 2/22/2024
Sheriff Garrett Says Wholesale Border Crossings "An Unmitigated Disaster"
  • 2/22/2024
American Queen Riverboat, That Sometimes Docked At Chattanooga, Ceases Operations
  • 2/22/2024
Don't Put The Long Horn Restaurant Out Of Business - And Response (2)
  • 2/22/2024
Calling -1-800-Helen-Burns-Sharp - And Response
  • 2/21/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Feb. 23 Legislative Update
  • 2/23/2024
Early Voting Ends Tuesday, Vote Michele Coffman
  • 2/23/2024
A Sameness: Border Crisis/Homelessness
  • 2/23/2024
UTC Women Win 23rd Southern Conference Hoops Championship
  • 2/23/2024
UTC Softball Hosts Five Teams In Frost Classic This Weekend
  • 2/22/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Three Academy Players
  • 2/23/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Logan Brown
  • 2/23/2024
May 19 Qatar Airways IRONMAN Chattanooga Triathlon General Registration Sells Out
  • 2/23/2024
Chattanooga Golf Ball Exceeds Expectations, Announces Plans For 2024
  • 2/23/2024
Mayor Kelly Updated Hixson Residents At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 2/23/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 2/23/2024
Chattanooga Photographer Earns Awards At Oregon Professional Photographers Association Open Competition
  • 2/22/2024
Local Students Win National Awards At 2024 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 2/23/2024
Ned Abernathy Named Tennessee Songwriters Week Finalist At Songbirds
  • 2/21/2024
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
  • 2/23/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/21/2024
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
  • 2/20/2024
Don't Put The Long Horn Restaurant Out Of Business - And Response (2)
  • 2/22/2024
Calling -1-800-Helen-Burns-Sharp - And Response
  • 2/21/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Feb. 23 Legislative Update
  • 2/23/2024
General Assembly Passes Bill Making Cleveland The ‘Hot Slaw’ Capital
  • 2/22/2024
Rodizio Grill Downtown Chattanooga Announces New Ownership
  • 2/21/2024
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
  • 2/20/2024
Hamilton County’s First Community And Senior Center Opens At Former Harrison Elementary School
  • 2/23/2024
Utility Relocation Prompts Closure On South Terrace In Hamilton County
  • 2/23/2024
New York Times Bestselling Author Eric Ries Speaks At CO.MOBILITY Summit
  • 2/23/2024
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
  • 2/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 15-21
  • 2/22/2024
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Kimberly Pringle Named HCS Director Of Early Learning
  • 2/23/2024
Court Announces 6th Annual Civics Essay Contest
  • 2/23/2024
HCS Approved As Educator Preparation Provider
  • 2/23/2024
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 2/23/2024
Anderton Promoted To Director Of Nursing At Siskin Subacute West
  • 2/23/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament Returns In May, Supporting Student Scholarships
  • 2/23/2024
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Cleveland Announces Litter Cleanup Event
  • 2/22/2024
MGHC Celebrates 30 Years By Hosting 4 Beginner Gardening Classes In March
  • 2/22/2024
East Ridge Requests Community Feedback For Sports Facility Feasibility Study Survey
  • 2/21/2024
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 3 New Communities Enrolled In Tennessee RiverTowns Program
  • 2/23/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
National Geographic Photo Ark Exhibition Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium March 1
  • 2/21/2024
Bob Tamasy: Humility, The Virtue That Undergirds The Rest
  • 2/22/2024
"What Have You Been Teaching This Boy?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2024
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
  • 2/20/2024
Wm. David (Ted) (RoHo) Newell, Jr.
  • 2/23/2024
Linda Darline Oliver
  • 2/23/2024
Isaac Louis Hamilton
  • 2/23/2024
Johnson, Charline Hobbs (Dunlap)
  • 2/23/2024
Osorio, Cristobal De Jesus Rivas (Dalton)
  • 2/23/2024
Stansel, Hazel (Dalton)
  • 2/23/2024