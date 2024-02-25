2 Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Wreck Near Tennessee-Georgia Line

Two people were killed and the driver seriously injured in a fiery crash near the Tennessee-Georgia line late Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a 2018 Toyota Camry left the roadway in Catoosa County, Ga., on Highway 151 near Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

The vehicle went into a structure and burst into flames inside the structure.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle by emergency personnel, but the front passenger and rear passenger died at the scene.

The accident was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.