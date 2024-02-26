2 Young Females Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Wreck At Ringgold

Two young women were killed and the female driver seriously injured in a fiery crash just inside the Ringgold city limits late Saturday night.

Friends said those in the car were three girls.

Around 11:30 p.m., a 2018 Toyota Camry left the roadway in Catoosa County, Ga., on Highway 151 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) around four miles south of the Tennessee state line.

The vehicle went into an old meat processing plant near Tennessee Street and burst into flames inside the abandoned structure. Neighbors said the heavily damaged building is now owned by the city of Ringgold.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle by neighbors, but the front passenger and rear passenger died at the scene.

A neighbor, Raymond Johnson, said the collision "was pretty noisy. We all heard it."

He said his brother and others, including his nephew, were able to free the driver using two small fire extinguishers. The nephew is Chandler Johnson, an off duty Catoosa firefighter. He said his brother suffered hand burns when he touched the driver's clothing.

He said, "This is a bad intersection. There have been a number of wrecks here."

The accident was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, which said charges are pending against the driver.