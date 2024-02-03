Latest Headlines

Historic Hardwick Farm Near Cleveland Goes On The Market

  • Saturday, February 3, 2024

One of the South's largest and most picturesque estates - Hardwick Farms - near Cleveland, Tn., is on the market.

Being offered for sale for the first time in nearly a century, Hardwick Farms Estate includes over 736 acres consisting of gently rolling pastures, wooded hills, a vineyard, a high-volume spring, a waterfall and a spring fed recreational pond.

Originally designed as a gentleman’s farm during the Great Depression, the estate is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

It includes a grand Spanish or Mediterranean Revival style residence containing 7,465 square feet, a guesthouse containing 5,086 square feet, additional guest quarters and numerous outbuildings and barns.

Hardwick Farms "is positioned to serve as southeast TN's grandest master planned community or continue as a luxury single family estate," it was stated.

Hardwick Farms is the estate of Christopher Lafayette (“C.L.”) Hardwick (1879-1961). Hardwick House was designed by the renowned Knoxville architecture firm of Barber & McMurry in 1933 and constructed between 1933 and 1936.

The home is described as "a spectacular Spanish or Mediterranean Revival style residence with stucco exterior and gabled Spanish tile roof. On the ground floor are a vestibule, library, living room, sunroom (now used as a billiard room), stair hall, flower sink room, dining room, breakfast room, powder room, kitchen, pantry, and den with separate entrance and half bath. On the second floor are six bedrooms and five baths. The interiors of Hardwick House are largely unaltered from their grand, original state.

"Through the porte cochere you will find another bedroom and bathroom for your guests. Above the detached garage is another apartment consisting of a living room kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bath and a screened porch. The home’s interior boasts arched openings, high style mantels, wainscoting, plaster scroll cornices, wood moldings and wood cornices. There are also numerous built-in cupboards in the bedrooms, towel cupboards in the baths, and a gun cupboard in the den. The main staircase has a wood banister over a wrought iron balustrade of elaborate plant-like scrolled balusters alternating the narrow plain iron balusters.

"Some decorative and functional changes have been made over time, but the original character of the house has been kept intact.

"The main guesthouse, also adorning the Spanish, Mediterranean revival style, includes a spacious living room, den, dining room, eat in kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is an additional attached guest quarters that includes two additional bedrooms and two baths. There is also a recreational room that includes a half bath.

"The Hardwick House is situated on 736+- spectacular acres of pastures and trees and borders the spring fed swimming lake. The outdoor patio was constructed in the courtyard area created by the L-shaped wings of the house. This natural stone patio is accessible from the breakfast and flower sink rooms as well as the porch and balcony and provides an intermediate space for outdoor enjoyment and entertaining. A well-equipped, full outdoor kitchen and pagoda sit alongside the patio and lake. The property also features numerous barns, greenhouses equipped with gas heaters and potting shed, tennis court and original smokehouse."

Historic Hardwick Farm Near Cleveland Goes On The Market
  2/3/2024
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, SHANNON 8135 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213219 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

