Governor Lee Visits U.S. Southern Border: Commits More Tennessee National Guard Troops

  • Sunday, February 4, 2024
photo by Brandon Hull

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Sunday traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas, "to receive briefings on the most severe border crisis the United States has experienced in decades."

Governor Lee joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott and 12 fellow governors "to discuss how states can restore security amid the federal government’s failed leadership."

Additionally, Governor Lee committed to deploying two waves of state active-duty Tennessee National Guard troops to support Texas’ ongoing efforts to improve border security.

Governor Lee said, “Republican governors have been sounding the alarm for a long time; the open border experiment has catastrophically failed America, and people across the nation are experiencing the devastating consequences of rising crime, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

“This crisis will only become worse if immediate action isn’t taken. That’s why governors are working together to do what the federal government won’t do, and that is secure our Nation’s southern border.”

He said, "The Tennessee Department of Military is coordinating with Texas to determine a timeline and areas of greatest need. The first wave of Tennessee National Guard members who volunteer are expected to deploy to the border within 60 days."

Officials said, "Tennessee has a long history of supporting Texas in efforts to secure the border. While the current administration has attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens amid the continued spike in illegal crossings, human trafficking, and trafficking of deadly drugs like fentanyl, Tennessee has stood in the gap to provide resources.

"In the last three years, the Volunteer State has sent hundreds of soldiers to the southern border. Currently, more than 125 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1175th Transportation Company are completing a year-long deployment. Their mission is primarily to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection by operating mobile surveillance sites for detecting illegal crossings and monitoring surveillance cameras."

Along with Governor Lee and Governor Abbott, other governors who participated in the border crisis briefing include: Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

photo by Brandon Hull
