Capt. Larry Taylor Is Laid To Rest After Downtown Procession, National Cemetery Rites

  • Wednesday, February 7, 2024
  • Earl Freudenberg

Several thousand people lined Market Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Bailey Avenue and Holtzclaw Avenue to say goodbye to hometown hero and Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Larry Taylor.

The solemn ceremonies took place on Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s,

Led by a large contingent of motorcycle officers, it took about 20 minutes to escort Capt. Taylor to his final resting place.

Vietnam Veterans of America, chapter 203 took part in the motorcade. Capt. Taylor was an active member in the chapter, the second largest in the United States.

Officials said at the requests of several family members a horse drawn carriage took Capt. Taylor from the old cemetery entrance on Bailey Avenue to the military pavilion inside the grounds where a short ceremony with full military honors was held.

About 35 family members and close friends attended a private service at the Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center before the Captain’s last ride to his final resting place at the Chattanooga VA, National Cemetery.

Capt. Taylor is buried next to other Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients Charles Coolidge and Desmond Doss.

During the short private service live streamed on the Internet by the museum, Capt. Taylor was remembered by several Army officers. The Captain’s favorite scripture, Psalm 23, was read and a small choir sang the officer's favorite hymn, “Joyful Joyful We Adore Thee.”

His longtime friend, General B.B. Bell, said, “We are saying goodbye to a genuine American Hero.” General Bell said, “Capt. Taylor’s mission on earth is complete; he’s safe and home in God’s camp.”

General Bell noted that Sgt. David Hill was present for the ceremony. He is the only one of the four men still alive that the Captain rescued in a Vietnam jungle on June 18, 1968.

Capt. Taylor was presented the Congressional Medal of Honor at the White House last Sept. 5 by President Joe Biden.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered flags at half-staff on all state buildings, and they were half-staff on other local government buildings as well.

The Governor said, "We are forever indebted to Capt. Taylor for going above and beyond the call of duty to defend our nation.”

In addition to the Medal of Honor museum steaming, WRCB TV also had live coverage.

