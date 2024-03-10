Latest Headlines

Prescribed Burn At Maclellan Island Now Set For Tuesday

  • Sunday, March 10, 2024

The prescribed burn planned at Maclellan Island is now set for Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting into the mid afternoon.

The prescribed burn will be performed by a team from the Chattanooga Audubon Society with support from Chattanooga Fire Department and CDOT.

Officials with the Chattanooga Audubon Society have chosen Tuesday due to ideal weather conditions that will mitigate impacts from smoke in surrounding areas. However, due to the potential of smoke rising over Veterans Bridge, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will also be restricted.

Officials said, "Please note, due to smoke thickness, Veterans Bridge could close with little notice.The American Flags along Veterans Bridge have been removed for the burn and will return after.

"Prescribed burns emulate natural fire cycles, playing a pivotal role in revitalizing forests and preserving ecological equilibrium. These low-intensity burns prioritize safety and are executed solely by certified experts.

"Additional burns have successfully taken place this year at Audubon Acres. A comprehensive plan has been created and all permits have been obtained, ensuring that these operations proceed safely.

"There is still an outside chance the weather could change, and if so, the burn will be cancelled."

Here are a list of questions to help spread awareness.

Q: Why is this burn happening now?

A: It is important to complete the burns before bird migration and nesting begins in mid-March. Burns can be very effective when conducted while vegetation is not actively growing.

Q: Will roads be closed?

A: Pedestrian traffic will not be allowed on Veterans Bridge, however, traffic will still be permitted. We will narrow the lanes to one lane in each direction. No stopping or pulling over will be allowed. In case of heavy smoke or other circumstances, we reserve the right to close the bridge at any time with or without notice.

Q: Are there any outdoor events that these burns may impact?

A: The Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Department has confirmed that there are no reserved or planned outdoor events near the burn locations during the burn timeframe. However the parks will remain open.

Q: Can the public watch the burns?

A: Burns can be watched, but not from roadways or Veterans Bridge. Walnut Street Bridge is fine.

Q: What will be done to the properties after the burns are completed?

A: The Chattanooga Audubon Society will be planting native shrubs on the island as soon as possible after the burn to provide wildlife with access to fruits, nuts and leaves.

Q: What if there are problems while the burns are occurring?

A: Chattanooga Fire Department will have overall control of the safety of the burn process. The burns will be stopped immediately if any problems are identified.

Q: How will prescribed burns affect the wildlife on Maclellan Island?

A: There will be no negative impact on the wildlife, including reptiles, mammals, and birds. The burns will occur before bird nesting and migration. Reptiles and mammals will have adequate underground cover and escape routes.

Q: Why are several American Flags missing from Veterans’ Bridge?

A: Out of respect for the displayed American Flags, and to prevent soot or other potential staining from occurring, the flags located closest to Maclellan Island will be removed prior to the prescribed burn.

