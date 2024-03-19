Latest Headlines

Consultant Report On Use For Red Bank Middle Property Met With Disappointment, Anger

  • Tuesday, March 19, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Interest in determining the best use for the old Red Bank Middle School property on Dayton Pike, in the center of the city, continues. The city recently held a public comprehensive plan meeting, including the small area plan at the Red Bank Community Center, and over 100 people attended, said Mayor Hollie Berry. Most of them left disappointed or angry, she said, over the proposals suggested for use of the property.

TSW, the consultants, presented three scenarios without considering public feedback, she said, and they were “way off-base” for what people were hoping for, she said. After the public’s reactions, she said that she has been assured that one or two more public input opportunities will be provided and what comes from those meetings will be considered. City Manager Martin Granum said during the next several weeks the city will also be taking two surveys online, and he said the results will be shared with transparency.

The grand opening of a new playground at White Oak Park  was last week and it is already being used by many children and families, said Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton. Kids Corner playground is closed now while a new sandbox is being built and the gazebo is being repaired.

The Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation board members Becky Browder, John Roberts and Patricia Baker presented a $45,000 grant to the city to be used for the installation of multi-functional water fountains at the parks and playgrounds throughout the city. The foundation was established by Sam Swope and Arnold Stulce when the Red Bank Hospital was sold in 1991. Due to their vision, the money has been invested and continues to benefit the two cities each year with monetary grants. Ms. Baker said that since 1991 Red Bank has received over $1 million. Each year, the gift is specified for a use that will benefit all citizens.

On the final reading, the city’s ordinance relating to the election of commissioners was amended. Going forward, all seats will be “at-large.” This fall, there will be two seats on the commission to fill. Mr. Granum said the top two candidates receiving the most votes will fill those places. If the ballot is marked for three candidates, he said it would be rejected but that voter would be given a new ballot and the opportunity to submit it.  

In new business, the commissioners approved a contract to provide and install emergency and other police equipment in one police vehicle, for the amount of $12,429.

A three-year agreement between the city and RJ Young company was authorized for the migration from on-premise servers to a cloud environment and domain unification. There will be a one-time up-front cost of $14,4000 and a monthly cost of $576. Payment will come from American Rescue Plan funds.

Cumberland Securities Company was appointed to serve the city as a municipal financial advisor. The city manager said the company was chosen based on confidence and quality of service.

The city also has authorized an agreement for disposition of surplus property through public auctions conducted by Compass Auctions and Real Estate. The new arrangement will save staff time by removing the amount of time it has taken employees to prepare items for sale on gov.deals which  was used in the past.

Announcements include that the next Red Bank Food Pantry will be held March 24 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Applications for vendors at the Red Bank Jubilee are now available on the city’s website in the citizen’s portal.

City Manager Granum will be holding “Budget 101” meetings to educate citizens about the process that is required to create the city’s budget. It will be done in a four-part series, starting March 26 from 5-6:30. He  hopes to encourage citizens to participate in the process and to help them understand it. The series will continue into April.

Red Bank City Offices will be closed on March 29 in observance of Good Friday.

 

 

 

