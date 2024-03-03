Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY

913 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON

919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR



BIGGS, ANDREW HUNTER

3911 FOREST ISLAND CHATTANOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING



BISHOP, TANNER CHASE

4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE

7421 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO

4018 Kirkland Ave Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



CUSIMAND, LAURA ELIZABETH

HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



DAWKINS, ADRIANNA TALIYAH

4934 MONTCREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA

3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GARTH, TYRONE

3524 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY

1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE

272 BALLEW RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST



LONG, MATTHEW ALLEN

103 SUMMERLEA LANE GREER, 29651

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHILD NEGLECT



MALLETT, CHARLES ANDREW

607 COUNTY ROAD 502 FORT PAYNE, 35967

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON

4617 LOCKSLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE

158 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKE COUNTY GA)



MEJIA DELON, EDUARDO

4101 DODDS AVE ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY



MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

5711 HETZEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151506

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF ALPRAOLAM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



OLIVER, LENA MARIE

2605 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKS, DEBRA ANN

3734 PROSPECT CHURCH ROAD COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE

1804 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL

323 FALLEN LEAF DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

METHADONE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM



ROBERTS, SAMANTHA ELLEN

7939 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN L

DRIVING ON REVOKED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY

9360 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



SABALSA OROZCO, MARIA DEL

4520 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHELL, TYLER ALLEN

1665 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FTA (DRIVING ON REVOKED)



SKRINE, SATTERIA N

904 N Hickory Street CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



STRICKLAND, MISTY JO

1241 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN

228 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

METHADONE FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



VEGA GARCIA, OMAR

DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VOLTAIRE, NIKI GIOVONNIE

8209 BLUE SPRINGS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR

2406 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE

8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 44 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BISHOP, TANNER CHASE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS DAWKINS, ADRIANNA TALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/31/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/13/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GARTH, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/27/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/30/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST LONG, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHILD NEGLECT MALLETT, CHARLES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/16/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKE COUNTY GA) MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/02/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF ALPRAOLAM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OLIVER, LENA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKS, DEBRA ANN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/28/1962

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/28/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

METHADONE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM ROBERTS, SAMANTHA ELLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN L

DRIVING ON REVOKED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/09/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SHELL, TYLER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

FTA (DRIVING ON REVOKED) SKRINE, SATTERIA N

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION STRICKLAND, MISTY JO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

METHADONE FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN COBB CO GA) VOLTAIRE, NIKI GIOVONNIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/01/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



