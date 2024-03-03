Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY
913 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
BIGGS, ANDREW HUNTER
3911 FOREST ISLAND CHATTANOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
BISHOP, TANNER CHASE
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE
7421 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO
4018 Kirkland Ave Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CUSIMAND, LAURA ELIZABETH
HOMELESS SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DAWKINS, ADRIANNA TALIYAH
4934 MONTCREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA
3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARTH, TYRONE
3524 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
272 BALLEW RD TUNNELL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
LONG, MATTHEW ALLEN
103 SUMMERLEA LANE GREER, 29651
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHILD NEGLECT
MALLETT, CHARLES ANDREW
607 COUNTY ROAD 502 FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
4617 LOCKSLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE
158 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKE COUNTY GA)
MEJIA DELON, EDUARDO
4101 DODDS AVE ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
5711 HETZEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151506
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF ALPRAOLAM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OLIVER, LENA MARIE
2605 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKS, DEBRA ANN
3734 PROSPECT CHURCH ROAD COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE
1804 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL
323 FALLEN LEAF DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
METHADONE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
ROBERTS, SAMANTHA ELLEN
7939 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN L
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY
9360 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SABALSA OROZCO, MARIA DEL
4520 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHELL, TYLER ALLEN
1665 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FTA (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
SKRINE, SATTERIA N
904 N Hickory Street CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STRICKLAND, MISTY JO
1241 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN
228 DEPOT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
METHADONE FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
VEGA GARCIA, OMAR
DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VOLTAIRE, NIKI GIOVONNIE
8209 BLUE SPRINGS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
2406 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 44 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BISHOP, TANNER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|DAWKINS, ADRIANNA TALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/31/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GARTH, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HAMRICK, KELLY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|MALLETT, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCINTOSH, LOLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKE COUNTY GA)
|
|MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF ALPRAOLAM
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OLIVER, LENA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKS, DEBRA ANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|RAMIREZ, STEVEN JOEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- METHADONE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
|
|ROBERTS, SAMANTHA ELLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN L
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/09/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SHELL, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SKRINE, SATTERIA N
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|STRICKLAND, MISTY JO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTLES, CAROLE MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- METHADONE FOR RESALE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN COBB CO GA)
|
|VOLTAIRE, NIKI GIOVONNIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WATTENBARGER, JORDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|