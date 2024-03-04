Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
644 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
1416 MANA LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD
808 ORCHARD TER ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, CHELSEA LYNN
300 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COBB, CHARLES WILLIAM
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE
593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELKINS, JAY DEAN
5006 LLOYD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOWLER, LARRY LELAND
3656 PHELPS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROADWAYS LANE FOR TRAFFIC

HOLLAND, TONY LEE
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JOHNSON, DUSTIN JARROD
2524 N HWY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

MCGOWAN, ARTHUR BANKS
122 B RIPLEY AVE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, GREGORY EUGENE
6205 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MORRIS, JERRY LEON
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MOSS, JOE EARL
927 CHATTANOOGA ROAD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, OMARIONI D
3506 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
UNL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

SMITH, DORIS ANN
413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VINCENTE-LOPEZ, HERMINIO
2077 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE LEBRON
4037 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

YARBOROUGH, GEORGIA GLENN
15926 POOLE RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

