Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

644 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

1416 MANA LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD

808 ORCHARD TER ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, CHELSEA LYNN

300 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COBB, CHARLES WILLIAM

1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE

593 EVERGREEN DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELKINS, JAY DEAN

5006 LLOYD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

