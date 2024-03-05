City Says Pedestrian Safety Is Top Factor In Frazier Avenue Recommendations

City officials said pedestrian safety is the top factor in recommending traffic changes on Frazier Avenue that would trim traffic lanes from two each way to one each way.

Ryan Ewalt, city chief operating officer, said it was projected that the shift would add about 30 seconds to a minute on time to drive through the congested section of the North Shore.

He said the city's priorities on the change were: 1 pedestrian safety, 2 having thriving merchants, 3 bicyclist safety and 4 traffic flow.

Mr. Ewalt said a turn lane would be added that would be a plus for the flow of traffic.

He said the plan leaves the sidewalks with the same narrow widths, but sets up a "pedestrian buffer zone" between the lane of cars and the sidewalk. He said such items as planters or public art could go in the buffer.

Mr. Ewalt said the widened area for pedestrians should encourage foot traffic for merchants.

He said the preferred plan includes 16 more parking spots than a Plan B. He said either would be acceptable to the city.

He said bicyclists should be encouraged to ride in the nearby Coolidge Park rather than on Frazier.

Mr. Ewalt said the city will seek funding so it may be able to widen the Frazier sidewalks in the future.

The public comment period would extend through the end of next week, he said.

There had been 450 surveys submitted by Monday morning.