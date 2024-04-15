Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, April 15, 2024
Latest Headlines
Puni’s Two Home Runs Power #4 Lady Vols To Series Win Over #16 Mississippi State
  • Sports
  • 4/15/2024
Moore's Homers Power #4 Vols To Series Sweep Over #25 LSU
  • Sports
  • 4/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/15/2024
Rogers Walk-Off Leads Lookouts To 7-5 Win Over Smokies
  • Sports
  • 4/14/2024
Mocs Softball Lose 5-4 At UNCG
  • Sports
  • 4/14/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVAREZ, DOMINGO L 3002 GLACIER AVE AVON PARK, 33825 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNETT, PRINTICE JAMES 1110 THOMAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank EVADING ARREST SIMPLE ... more

Breaking News
Multiple Road Projects Proceeding In East Ridge; Animal Shelter Rising
  • 4/13/2024
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Firefighters Dealing With Multiple Calls To The Fairyland Club
  • 4/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/13/2024
Attorney Says UTC Student Who Sold Drugs Was Shot Accidentally By His Friend
  • 4/12/2024
Former Political Advisor Lundy Arrested For Attacking Son With Baseball Bat
  • 4/12/2024
Opinion
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 15
  • 4/15/2024
Capitol Report For State Rep. Greg Vital For April 12
  • 4/12/2024
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 APRIL 12 Legislative Update
  • 4/12/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: Selecting the Best No. 3 Hole In The Chattanooga Area
  • 4/14/2024
Moore's Homers Power #4 Vols To Series Sweep Over #25 LSU
  • 4/15/2024
Puni’s Two Home Runs Power #4 Lady Vols To Series Win Over #16 Mississippi State
  • 4/15/2024
UTC Golf Travels To 77th Western Intercollegiate; Event To Be Featured On Golf Channel
  • 4/14/2024
UTC Women Tied For Seventh At SoCon Golf Championships
  • 4/14/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain's Real Golf Treasure, Billy Winters
  • 4/15/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About O.J., Hank Aaron, And Being An Eighth Grader
  • 4/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Yogi And Me
  • 4/15/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/15/2024
"UNFOLD" Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Showcases Local, Regional Artists
  • 4/13/2024
Entertainment
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Jazz Ensemble Concert Honoring Ellington
  • 4/12/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Lee University's Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 21
  • 4/12/2024
Lee School Of Music To Present Sr. Honors Concert April 19
  • 4/12/2024
SAU’s Choirs Present Sacred Concert As Year-End Finale April 27
  • 4/12/2024
Opinion
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Chuck Yeager
  • 4/12/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 15
  • 4/15/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Central Avenue To Be Restriped Beginning This Week
  • 4/14/2024
Gas Prices Rise 7.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/15/2024
Pedestrian Falsely Claims They Were Hit By A Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/15/2024
Real Estate
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 4-10
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
$5,000 Stem Grant Awarded To Harrison Elementary
  • 4/14/2024
Lee University To Offer BSC Transfer Student Scholarship
  • 4/12/2024
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Hires Michael Cole As Fiscal/Finance Manager
  • 4/12/2024
Living Well
Governor Lee Signs Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
  • 4/11/2024
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
  • 4/10/2024
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Hunting Seasons To Be Set At April Commission Meeting In Johnson City
  • 4/12/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
  • 4/10/2024
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/11/2024
Obituaries
Beverly Anderson
  • 4/15/2024
Elizabeth Foster Wyngarden
  • 4/15/2024
Howard Alvin Thomas, Jr.
  • 4/14/2024