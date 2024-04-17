Man, 27, Shot And Killed On Windsor Street

A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening on Windsor Street.



Chattanooga Police responded at 8:03 p.m. to a person shot in the 2300 block of Windsor Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to begin its preliminary investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with processing the crime scene.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Callers can remain anonymous.

