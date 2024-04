A Powerball ticket bought in Cleveland Monday night matched four of five white ball numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the ticket purchaser added the Power Play option for an extra dollar, and the Power Play was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000.The ticket was sold at Food Mart, 1820 Green Dr. in Cleveland.The Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.09 billion for Wednesday.